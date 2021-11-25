Liga MX: Monterrey vs Atlas | Best moments LIVE | Quarterfinal First leg

Full Time Atlas entered the field of the “Steel Giant” to honor Rayados de Monterrey in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals and the match ended goalless. With this result, the Rojinegros will try to complete the work at the Jalisco Stadium, where any tie would give them access to the Semifinals.

’90 6 minutes added

’87 Quiñones tries to surprise From a very far distance, Julián Quiñones took the shot with his right foot, but the ball arrived tamely at Andrada’s position.

’85 Final straight of the match It’s already 85 minutes. The game maintains its intensity, but dangerous plays are still rare.

’74 Close Stripes! Héctor Moreno sent the center for Sebastián Vegas to arrive from behind and connect the ball with a header that went just above Camilo Vargas’s cabin.

’72 Camilo’s Cutoff! Vincent Janssen at pure power went into the area and took a powerful shot, but the Colombian goalkeeper was attentive and stopped the great attempt of the Dutchman.

’70 Monterrey stays better It’s already 70 minutes and the Rayados have control of the match, although beyond the disallowed goal, they have not managed to generate danger in the framework of Camilo Vargas.

’59 The goal cry is drowned out! Jesús Gallardo sent a center to the heart of the area and Rogelio Funes Mori had sent it to the back of the nets, however, the referee canceled the action out of place.

’55 Rayados changes the chip Without much clarity and with more drive than football, Rayados has come out with a different chip than the first half, where they were surpassed by the Rojinegros. Despite this, the party remains unemotional.

The Second Half begins The ball is rolling again on the Steel Giant’s court. Rayados and Rojinegros face the second part of the match without any modification.

End of the First Half Finish the first half of a match that has plenty of intensity, but lacks emotions.

’35 Few emotions So far a very tight match and with little action for the goalkeepers. Monterrey has greater control of the match, but without generating danger.

’25 Yellow Card The striped player, Maximiliano Meza, receives a yellow card after a push to Angulo del Atlas.

’15 Atlas starts better The Rojinegros have come out with intensity and high pressure. Despite the fact that they have gotten Rayados into trouble, it has not been enough to generate danger in the framework of Andrada.

Start the First Half The referee whistles and the ball begins to roll on the Steel Giant’s court. Rayados and Rojinegros meet in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals.

Party lineups Rayados and Atlas come out with the best they have available to face each other in the first leg of the Quarterfinals.

Power duel Rogelio Funes Mori and Julio Furch lead the attack of their teams. Both with very similar numbers. Who will make the difference?