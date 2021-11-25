Laura Bozzo wears transparent dress copying look of Megan Fox

The presenter posed for Suave magazine wearing the same see-through outfit that Megan wore to the Video Music Awards.

While Laura bozzo solves legal problems for the alleged crime of tax evasion, decided to reappear on networks to share some images.

The presenter posed for Suave magazine; However, what stood out is that she wore the same dress that Megan Fox wore. Video Music Awards 2021.

For the occasion that brought together various music stars, the 35-year-old actress appeared in the company of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, and wore a daring transparent dress from the Mugler brand, which caused sighs and stole all the spotlight.

After a few days of the VMAs, the controversy began in social networks that pointed out that the 69-year-old Peruvian had first used the famous outfit, after leaking some photographs of a session that the host had a few months ago.

The session has already come to light and apparently they were taken in June of this year, in them we see to the famous wearing Mugler’s dress but with a nude colored bodysuit below, while Megan Fox did it only with a provocative thong.

As expected, the comparison between the two women provoked dozens of comments and some teasing towards the Peruvian.

The legal controversy of the presenter

Laura Bozzo is wanted by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for the alleged crime of tax evasion. She is accused of committing a crime that exceeds 12 million pesos.

In addition to that, he sold a property seized by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), which guaranteed the payment of a millionaire debt. If found guilty, the penalty is three to nine years in prison

In 2018, she was charged for the same situation, but for 17 million pesos. On that occasion she claimed to be “very gross for taxes” and blamed her accountants.

(Visited 662 times, 662 visits today)