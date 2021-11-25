Laptops on Black Friday: best deals and discounts

If you are thinking of buy a laptop during Black Friday we are sure you have to look at this list with the best deals to be able to buy a laptop at the best price during the week of Black Friday of 2021. So, we show you a complete list with the best deals on laptops and thus be able to buy some of them before the indicated day arrives, because you may run out of it.

El Corte Inglés or PcComponentes are also some of the stores where you can find a large number of offers during Black Friday 2021, so we recommend that you take a look and surely that more than one product interests you and you may get it with a much lower price.

There are many stores that are anticipating the arrival of the Black Friday 2021, because the Friday many of the products that are on sale may be out of stock and therefore the best thing is to take advantage of this week in which you can find the best offers in technology. On our website we already have the best technology deals for Black Friday at Carrefour or Amazon’s daily deals, but today the turn is for laptops and these are the offers you need to see.

Best deals on Amazon laptops during Black Friday 2021

Next we will show you the best deals on amazon laptops during Black Friday where you can see all kinds of prices and laptops:

Acer Chromebook 311 4GB + 32GB for a price of € 159.99 (before € 259). Huawei Matebook D14 8GB + 512GB costs € 599 (It used to cost € 799). Microsoft Surface Go 8GB + 128GB for a price of € 529.99 (you save € 270). LG Gram 14Z90P 16 GB + 1 TB for a price of € 999 (It used to cost € 1,599). Acer Chromebook 314 4GB + 32GB for just € 199 (Its previous price was € 309). Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook 8GB + 128GB for a price of € 329 (you save € 120). Huawei Matebook D15 8GB + 256GB by € 459 (It used to cost € 649). Honor Magicbook Pro 16GB + 512GB for a price of € 749.99 (you save 49 euros). Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 4GB + 64GB for just € 199 (you save 33%). Razer Blade 15 32GB + 1TB for a price of € 2,799 (you save € 300). HP Pavilion 16-a0040ns 8GB + 512GB priced at € 849 (you save 15%). Asus TUF F15 FX506HCB-HN200 16GB + 512GB costs € 799 (before € 1,099). MSI Bravo 15 B5DD-006XES 16 GB + 512 GB for a price of € 799 (you save 11%).

Best deals on laptops at Fnac during Black Friday 2021

Now we will show you the best deals you can find on laptops in the Fnac store, some of them may only be available in a physical store, but it will be worth checking:

HP 1135G7 8GB + 512GB for a price of € 637.41 (It used to cost € 749). MacBook Air 13.3 “M1 8GB + 512GB for a price of € 1,129 (before € 1,359). HP Victus 16-e0004ns 8 GB + 512 GB per € 679.92 (It used to cost € 799.90). Asus VivoBook Pro M3500QC-L1062 16GB + 512GB for a price of € 849.92 (Its previous price was € 999.90). HP Envy 15-ep0004ns 32GB + 1TB for a price of € 1,359.92 (you save € 239.98). Asus ZenBook Flip S 16GB + 1TB for a price of € 1,359.92 (before € 1,599.90). MacBook Pro 13.3 “M1 6GB + 256GB for a total price of € 1,511.99 (It used to cost € 1,679).

Best laptop deals on MediaMarkt during Black Friday 2021

Media Markt offers a wide selection of products with great discounts, that is why we compile the best selection of laptop deals that you can see during the week of Black Friday 2021:

Asus VivoBook 15 K543EA 12GB + 512GB for a price of € 799 (you save € 200). Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 8GB + 128GB for a price of € 799 (It used to cost € 1,049). MacBook Air 2020 M1 8GB + 256GB per € 959 (It used to cost € 1,129). HP 15s-fq2003ns 8GB + 512GB is priced at € 595 (before € 699). Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H 16GB + 1TB for a price of € 1,149 (you save 14%). Acer Aspire 3 A317-52 8GB + 256GB priced at € 459 (you save € 90). Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook 8GB + 128GB for only € 329 (Its previous price was € 449).

Best laptop deals at Carrefour during Black Friday 2021

Here you have the selection with the best offers to buy a laptop at Carrefour during the week of Black Friday:

Medion Classmate E11201 4GB + 64GB for just € 229 (before € 259). Prixton Netbook Pro 4GB + 64GB for a price of € 244 (It used to cost € 299.95). Asus D155DA-BR638 8GB + 256GB for a price of € 399 (Before its price was € 559). Jetwing N1507P7 8GB + 256GB per € 539 (you save € 60). Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL05 8GB + 512GB is priced at € 579 (It used to cost € 749). MSI B11M-090XES 16GB + 512GB for a price of € 969 (before € 999). Acer Porsche Design Book RS AP714 8GB + 512GB for a price of € 1,136 (It used to cost € 1,499). Asus G513QM-HF246 16GB + 1TB per € 1,399 (before € 1,699). Asus E410M-EK007TS 4 GB + 64 GB for a price € 279 (It used to cost € 299).

These are the best deals that you can find in several of the best stores to take advantage of them and thus get a laptop at a very good price, because if you miss the opportunity it may be too late.

