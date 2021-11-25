La Nación / American writer Noah Gordon passes away

American writer Noah Gordon, bestselling author such as The doctor, died this Monday at the age of 95 at home, his family announced in a statement.

“With great sadness, Noah Gordon’s family announces that Noah died on November 22, 2021 in the privacy of his home,” says a statement from the family on the official website of the novelist born on November 11, 1926 in Worcester. Massachusettes.

“Noah recently celebrated his 95th birthday with great pleasure, and grateful for the long and fruitful life he lived,” says his family.

The son of a Jewess, Gordon began studying medicine, as his parents wanted, but after a semester he switched to journalism.

Among other means, he began working at the Boston Herald newspaper in 1959 and later became the editor-in-chief of Science magazine. Later he switched to independent journalism to write scientific articles and novels.

His first work, The Rabbi, published it in 1965 and The death committee, four years later.

But its great success came in 1986 from the hand of The doctor, the first of the Cole trilogy, set in the 11th century and following the protagonist Robert Jeremy Cole from his childhood in England, later in Europe and his studies at the medical college in Ispahan, present-day Iran, where he learned from the great sage Avicenna.

In 1999, the Spanish booksellers at the Madrid Book Fair chose The doctor as one of the ten most popular novels of all time.

The shaman (1992) and Dr. Cole (1995) are part of the prolific author’s trilogy of hits such as The last Jew. In 2007, he published his latest novel, The winery, set in Spain, in Catalonia at the end of the 19th century, during the Carlist wars, with the background of viticulture.

“Noah’s life and work impacted the lives of millions of readers around the planet. His work survives him ”, concludes his family.

Source: AFP.