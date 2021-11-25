La Jornada – In the culture of cancellation, no one can be sure: Johnny Depp

Saint Sebastian. The San Sebastián Film Festival yesterday praised the multifaceted career of Johnny Depp, by awarding him the Donostia Prize, a distinction not without controversy because the actor was involved in a case of marital violence that took him to court and dirtied his image.

The 58-year-old star, nominated three times for an Oscar, is “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography”, with almost a hundred films to his credit, he celebrated the festival. However, the awarding of this award is preceded by criticism from associations of women filmmakers.

The actor sued the British tabloid newspaper for defamation The Sun for having presented him in 2018 as a “wife beater”, in reference to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

Depp lost the judgment, when considering the judge that “the great majority of the presumed aggressions were demonstrated”. The process also exposed his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle, which ended up damaging his image.

Yesterday he said that “no one can be sure” within the “culture of cancellation.” He thus referred to the complaint he has made public in recent months against the major Hollywood studios for rejecting his hiring after details of the alleged mistreatment of his ex-wife emerged.

A British judge ruled last year that the allegations of domestic violence against him were “substantially true.”

That Hollywood has turned its back “hits you from many angles. “Many social movements have the best of intentions, but everything is so out of control that no one can be sure. With a single sentence they can target you and it has not only happened to me, it is happening to many people. However, if you are armed with the truth, she is all you need. If there is an injustice, get up and do not sit idly by ”.

On the other hand, the Association of Women Filmmakers of the Audiovisual Media, one of the critical voices with the tribute to Depp, expressed: “What message does this direction of the San Sebastian Festival want to give us? That the accusations of a woman are not credible? That art is above good and evil? “

The festival has defended itself. “Depp has not been arrested, nor charged in court, nor convicted of abuse, so when someone says he is an abuser, he is making value judgments beyond those of the judges,” he told Afp in recent days the director of the contest, José Luis Rebordinos.