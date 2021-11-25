Kourtney Kardashian shows the luxurious suite where she is vacationing with Travis Barker

!Kourtney kardashian she is doing her best to make her future husband’s birthday perfect! The 42-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has been flaunting her romantic side ever since she made her public relationship with Travis barker earlier this year, and their recent romantic getaway for the drummer’s birthday was no exception.

You’re going to be interested: Kourtney Kardashian surprises her fiancé Travis Barker with an expensive birthday present

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the socialite gave fans a glimpse of what appeared to be the hotel room she shared with her fiancé through her Instagram stories on Monday.

In a short clip, she toured the suite and revealed the intimate setting, which included balloons in a bathtub surrounded by red roses. He later shared breathtaking views of the sunset.

Kourtney described the vacation as “The Romantic” in a series of bikini and poolside photos and videos she posted on her feed.

The reality star brought her two youngest children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, for a horseback riding session on the beach earlier this week. Kardashian combined a set of photos with the caption “At sunset.”

Fireworks and a movie night with the Christmas cult classic “Home Alone” completed the trip, as shared on the older Kardashian sisters’ Instagram.

After Kourtney and Travis got engaged on October 17 at a beachside hotel, a source exclusively revealed to People magazine that the duo took a long time to get engaged.

“The question was never if they would commit, it was rather when,” the source said. “Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and he’s a great guy.”

“Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn’t hesitate for a second before saying yes,” the source said, while a viewer added, “Kourtney didn’t stop smiling.”

Poosh’s founder confirmed the news of the engagement herself with a series of romantic photos of the special moment when she and Barker were surrounded by red roses and white candles with the caption “forever @travisbarker.”

Read on: Khloé Kardashian Asks to Leave Daughter True Alone With ‘Unsolicited Comments’

This marks Kardashian’s first engagement. She previously dated Disick on and off from 2006 to 2015. She was also previously linked with model Younes Bendjima and actor Luka Sabbat.

This will be Barker’s third wedding, the musician married Melissa Kennedy in 2001 before separating in 2002. He then married Shanna Moakler in 2004 and they divorced in 2008. Barker also shares his stepdaughter Atiana, 22, their son Landon , 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler.