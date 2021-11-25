Koati: 5 reasons not to miss the new Blim movie | Films

Liliana carmona

Sofía Vergara and Mark Anthony are the executive producers of this story

Animated movies like ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Río’ and ‘Vivo’ have exalted Latin American culture and now another story is coming that will surely steal your heart with its great history, in addition to having the voices of world-class stars, such as Sofia Vergara.

Here we share why you cannot miss this great story that you can enjoy in the company of your whole family.

The value of friendship

This film emphasizes the value of friendship, as it is the family one chooses, bringing together Nachi, a free-spirited coati, Xochi, a brave monarch butterfly, and Pako, a glass frog on an exciting adventure to stop Zaina, an evil coral snake, from destroying your home.

Conservation of animal life

Producers of ‘Koati’ joined WWF, the global conservation organization known for its panda logo, to talk about conserving and caring for the environment.

The diversity!

Without a doubt, the film is full of Latino workers, thus showing once again that diversity is increasingly present in the cinema.

Unique in all its characters

‘Koati’ is the first animated film to have specifically Latin American animals, so get ready to see some of the species that you have surely seen in your country.

The voices

In addition to Sofia Vergara, the film features the voices of other celebrities such as Joe Manganiello, Adriana Barraza, Eduardo Franco, Daniel Sosa, Karol G, De la Ghetto, Evaluna Montaner and Sebas Villalobos.

When is ‘Koati’ released?

Although in the United States it hit theaters last October, in Mexico you can enjoy this story at home, as it will arrive at Blim next Friday, November 26 as many times as you want.