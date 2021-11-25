Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider? A fan imagines what the character would be like in the MCU

Keanu reeves In recent years, he has become one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and a whole mass phenomenon thanks to the charisma that he gives off on and off the screen. Soon we will see the actor in Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4, both long-awaited sequels by the fans of science fiction and spectacular choreographies and action sequences. On the other hand, Reeves recently revealed that he would be very interested in being part of the cinematographic universe created by Marvel Studios, although at the moment they are mere conjectures and it is unknown what role he could play in the event that it ended up happening. How about like Ghost Rider? A fan raises this possibility with cool art.

Would love to see Keanu Reeves join the MCU one day! 💀🔥 #GhostRider #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/6MS4EMHvu4 Mizuri (@MizuriAU) November 24, 2021

The Twitter artist known as Mizuri has shared through his networks the spectacular design that Reeves could have if he played the Ghost Rider. The character has been portrayed on the big screen by Nicolas Cage, although his adaptations ended up getting more rejection than praise by viewers and especially those who are very familiar with the source material. According to Screen Rant, it seems that the photograph used as a base could belong to a frame of John wick. Of course, Reeves’ look fits the character perfectly. Will Marvel finally sign him as Ghost Rider? It touches to cross the fingers.

John Krasinski in Fantastic Four and Kelsey Grammer in X-Men?

Ghost Rider is not the only character who could have his redemption bow after a series of failed or irregular adaptations in quality. We speak of course about 4 Fantastic or X Men; the first saga did not have much luck with its last reboot and the rest of the films did not measure up, while the second has very well received films and many others that have been beaten by both the critics and the public. At the moment we know that John Krasinski will be interested in starring in the Fantastic Four movie, while Kelsey Grammer will be very interested in reprising his role as Beast.