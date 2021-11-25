Katy Perry starts campaign | Efekto10

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (Who) .- Winter is about to begin, and with it our favorite celebrations, this time compared to last year, we can be together with our loved ones to live together. GAP has already started its engines, and is launching its Christmas campaign: All Together Now, alongside Katy Perry. This campaign uses the power of music to convey the love and joy that unites people on these special dates.

I’m always excited to work with brands that go the extra mile to make this world a better and happier place.

There is no better way to convey the holiday spirit than through music and this time Katy Perry brings us a new single. In 1967, The Beatles debuted with All You Need is Love, now for the All Together Now campaign, Katy performs the same song to show all her fans the importance of being part of a cause that goes beyond oneself. Perry’s new single is now available on all music platforms, and GAP will donate $ 1 to the nonprofit Baby2Baby (which provides low-income children with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities) per playback of the song. song on Spotify, all the way up to $ 100,000. So this is a signal for you to add it to your playlist and you too do your bit.

In addition to the campaign, the brand launched a collection with iconic pieces from the 90s such as hoodies with the characteristic GAP logo, as well as versatile denim jackets that you can combine with everything! Puffer jackets, garments and accessories such as scarves and hats that are perfect to complement your winter looks. At the same time, a Christmas collection of the brand was launched, which has a variety of seasonal icons for the whole family such as flannel pajamas, with super fun prints and colors to match the whole family. All the looks in the collection are available in bright colors and textures that are perfect to mix and match in any way you like. This collection is perfect if you want to make accessories the protagonists (such as hats, gloves and scarves) or if you are looking to give a pop of color to your daily look, so don’t wait any longer and try it.