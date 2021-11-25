Katy Perry reveals her exercise routine and how she starts each day with her family – Publimetro México

Star Katy Perry disclosed all the details of her exercise routine, as she prepares for her “Play” residency in Las Vegas, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. The 37-year-old singer admitted that she tends to be late for her meetings with her personal trainer, and has a fairly established ritual with her daughter Daisy, and fiancé Orlando Bloom, to start her days.

Katy joked that exercise is certainly not her favorite part of her day. “My exercise routine is to be half late for training because I hate exercising. I always say, ‘I’m very late, too bad I can only do a few things,’ ”he told WSJ. “The guy who exercises me is like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Probably a common sentiment with hundreds of fans.

The American Idol judge also said that to prepare for the Las Vegas residency, which begins Dec. 29, she has been hitting the gym three to five times a week and focusing primarily on “strength and weight training,” as well. get stronger for the shows. He also revealed another physical activity that involves the whole family. “We also like to walk. Orlando has one of those backpacks that we can put Daisy in; she loves it, ”he said.

Katy Perry’s most romantic routines

Aside from workouts, Katy also explained that the couple start each morning by playing “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers, and then she and Orlando “have a couple of weird drinks or healthy concoctions in the morning before we have our coffee.” He also said that some of the concoctions they share are a niacin (or vitamin B) drink that “makes us all red and makes the blood move.”

As if that were not enough, he added that they also take a celery juice that “simply activates the movements.” She said drinks are good to start the day. “We need all the help we can get,” he said. Katy revealed that she starts her day with a few verbal affirmations and about an hour of reading and playing with Daisy.