José Juan Macías disappoints Chivas de Guadalajara by choosing his next destination

Chivas fans were excited to have José Juan Macías back in their ranks, but he has just made a drastic decision about his footballing future.

November 25, 2021 10:10 am

In his first experience outside of Mexico, José Juan Macías started on the left foot wearing the colors of Getafe of Spain, having one of the worst starts to the season in La Liga history with seven consecutive lost games.

With the running of the following games, the Madrid team was regaining confidence and there they managed to add their first points that today allow them to be in the second to last place in the standings.

Although he was one of the most promising signings in the latter market, the forward had serious difficulties adjusting to his new team and that is why he has not yet established himself as one of the undisputed starters as he was in Chivas.

Aware that he is on loan and that he should return to Liga MX next June, the attacker must improve his performances to be able to convince the Spanish team to acquire his pass.

During the last days, a strong rumor has circulated about the possibility that the transaction will not be carried out and he will be forced to return to Guadalajara, but the player has just taken a position regarding this option.

Through his social networks, the scorer indicated with an image: “Every change needs time. Trust the process, you are on the right track. Be grateful and live your process ”. In this way, he makes it clear that he does not intend to take a step back and will seek to continue in Europe, even if it is in another institution.

Faced with this decision, the fans of the Herd were extremely disappointed to learn that one of their prodigal sons does not want to have a second cycle there and that he prefers to exploit his maximum level in another destination.