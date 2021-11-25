JK Rowling and gender identity: the new episode of endless conflict

She told it herself through her Twitter account, speaking directly to her audience. It turns out that the British writer JK Rowling, the famous creator of the Harry Potter saga, had a new round with activists of sexual diversity. On this occasion, he accuses that he was the victim of a form of harassment typical of the era of social networks, the doxxing. What does it consist of? Basically on make private data of a person public without their consent.

In the case of Rowling, three actors and “activists” of sexual dissidents took some photos and disseminated them on their social networks. The problem is that they were taken in front of the writer’s house, clearly showing the home address.

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took photos of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to make sure our address was visible,” Rowling said, opening a thread about it.

Doing damage control, the author implored those who have seen the image not to share it. “I implore the people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so to condemn the actions of these people, to remove it. “

Furthermore, Rowling added that it is not the only thing that has been sent. “Now I’ve received so many death threats that I could drench the house with them, and I have not stopped talking. For her, the reason for which she receives the harassment is clear. His position towards activists for gender identity. He confesses that he is “in a state of fear and anguish” for refusing to “uncritically accept that the sociopolitical concept of gender identity must replace that of sex.”

“Maybe, and I’m just pitching this, the best way to show that your movement is not a threat to women is to stop harassing, harassing and threatening us,” Rowling added. Even more, she assured that people who think like her have also been affected. “They have been the target of intimidation campaigns ranging from harassment on social media, pointing out their employers, to cyberattacks and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

The Rowling thing is one more chapter of a controversy that has been dragging on for at least a couple of years. Already in 2019, she made public her support for Maya Forstater, a woman who lost her job for tweeting against trans women. “There are only two sexes: male and female. Women are women. It is impossible to change your sex, “he added.

In fact, the author of Harry Potter used the hashtag #IStandWithMaya and put in her account: “Dress how you want, please. Call yourself whatever you want. Sleep with any adult, with consent. Live in the best way you can, in safety and peace. But take a woman out of her job just for defending that sex is real? “the author wrote.

For those words, Rowling was harshly criticized and labeled TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist). Then, in June 2020, he attacked again. That time, she criticized an opinion piece posted on the website Devex, a media platform for global community development, that used the phrase “menstruating people.” Rowling tweeted: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Mumberes? Miperes? Mumudes?

She had a response from an organization called the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) which called Rowling’s tweets “wrong and cruel” and noted: “JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology that stubbornly distorts the facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse to knit trans people ”.

Rowling has developed her point in a post that was posted directly on her website. “I knew perfectly well what was going to happen when I supported Maya. I must have been on my fourth or fifth cancellation by then. I was expecting threats of violence, being told that I was literally killing trans people with my hatred, being called a pussy and a bitch, and of course my books being burned, although one particularly abusive man told me that he had composted them ”.

In addition, he elaborated: “I am concerned about the huge explosion of young women who want to make the transition and also the growing number of women who seem to be in transition (returning to their original sex), because they regret having taken measures that, in some cases , have irrevocably altered their bodies. and took away their fertility. Some say they decided to transition after realizing that they were attracted to people of the same sex and that the transition was driven in part by homophobia, either in society or in their families. “

And as a statement noted: “I refuse to bow to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm by trying to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before,” the writer says. , which defends that it has been documenting the claims of the trans collective for years.

“The current explosion of trans activism encourages the elimination of almost all the rail systems that candidates for reassignment were supposed to passr, ‘he added. A man who does not want to undergo surgery or take hormones can now obtain a gender recognition certificate and be a woman before the law ”, he continues in another fragment of the essay, in which he claims to have received threats and hateful messages”.

Of course, his statements were not gratuitous to Rowling. The actors of the Harry Potter films have been distant from the positions of the writer. For example, Emma Watson, who plays Hermione, noted on her Twitter: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live without constant questioning. I want my trans ‘followers’ to know that I and many other people on the planet see you, respect you and love you just as you are ”.

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Rupert Grint (R), Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (L) arrive for the premiere of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in New York July 11, 2011. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter, noted on his Instagram account: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience on this issue than Jo (JK Rowling) or myself. “

For her part, Bonnie Wright, the actress who played Ginny Weasley, said on her Twitter: “If Harry Potter offered you love and made you feel relevant and included, you have to know that love is infinite and is available without judgment or questioning. . Trans women are women. I recognize you and I love you ”.

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, said on Twitter: “Feeling that you do not fit in or that you are not accepted as you are is the worst feeling that a human being can experience. I will not contribute to marginalize to trans women and men more than they already are. And I applaud the immense courage they show in accepting themselves. I think we should all listen to their life stories. “

He also criticized Rowling for taking the issue on social networks: “I think it is irresponsible to have a conversation about such a sensitive topic on Twitter, where ideas have to be so fragmented. I wish Jo hadn’t done it. “

For now, Rowling will not participate in the celebration organized by HBO for the 20 years of the first Harry Potter film.