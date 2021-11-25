Jeremy Renner series, 10 years later

MEXICO CITY.

Jeremy Renner was close to 40 years old when the industry turned its eyes on him, since for his work, and in a row, he received two Oscar nominations: the first in 2010 as Best Actor for his work in Scary zone and the second in 2011 as Best Supporting Actor for The Town, which was directed by Ben Affleck. That media attention, added to a stern face and his great presence in front of the cameras, made Marvel see great potential in him and offer him, 10 years ago, to embody Hawkeye, the most human and earthly superhero of the Avengers, who a decade later, he premiered his own homonymous series.

“This role has been extremely important in my life and has left me friendships, I would say, very important, as for example with the other five Avengers. That is very important to me, in addition to the fact that I have had secure and constant work for the last 10 years, something that is extremely important for any actor. The success of all this (the Marvel film franchise) has taught me to become a role model, “he said in an interview with Excelsior Jeremy Renner.

It was 10 years ago that Marvel fans first saw this superhero on the big screen, with exceptional eyesight and enviable aim, on film. Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth, and a year later, in 2012, his presence was consolidated in Avengers, a tape that became a worldwide box office success with the 1,518 million dollars it managed to raise.

From that moment on, Jeremy Renner was a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now he will be seen as the protagonist of his own story in Hawkeye, series consisting of six chapters in which he will be seen having moments of action, but betting more on his fatherly and family life, something that is not alien to the actor, as he assures that his life has changed since he became a father, eight years ago, of a girl.

“Indeed, I am a father, I know how to do that and I see things differently, I would do anything for children, I love that and I think they gave me that gift to assume it, I would really do anything for children, I love that of myself, the children are beautiful and I am very blessed, ”reflected Renner, 50.

When asked if he could share the moment when they approached him to offer him their own series, Jeremy Renner, who throughout his career has played roles with a strong personality, such as when he made the theatrical version of Ordinary People When giving life to a suicidal young man, he did not hide his emotion when he remembered the call that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, made him and broke the news.

“I was on a plane and Kevin called me and said, ‘How about the idea of ​​doing a six-hour movie-like series for the new Disney + platform, exploring intimate details of Hawkeye and with new characters? ? ‘ I felt that it was a very good idea, I felt that it was very good and I told him that it seemed wonderful to me. So here we are, ”Renner shared with a huge smile.

Hawkeye, the fifth series made by Marvel after the premiere of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki and What if, premiered yesterday on the Disney + platform and is set in New York, just after what happened in Avengers Endgame. The plot follows Clint Barton / Hawkeye, who after everything he lived with the Avengers decides to take refuge in his family and lead a quiet and normal life, a few days before Christmas arrives.

His plans will be interrupted when Kate Bishop appears in his life, played by Hailee Steinfeld, a young archer who aspires to be a heroine and who will be related / connected to Clint Barton, by her stepfather Jacques Duquesne, played by Mexican Tony Dalton, and who has a past with the goalkeeper.

“God, being a part of something as incredible as this Marvel Universe feels so unreal, yet I feel so lucky. I am very excited that people can see everything we did in this show and the surprises that will be seen, “said Hailee Steinfeld, who could open the window with her character to the new superheroes who will come to replace the Avengers.

Hailee Steinfeld, who in addition to acting has been dedicated to modeling and singing, will be seen teaming up with Clint Barton / Hawkeye in this series that was shot during the strong stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes, it was quite a process, but we went ahead. In my case I had to prepare a lot in training, I had to manage my flexibility and arc lessons. Already on set I worked very hand in hand with the action stunts in the fights and the choreography. It was an interesting, fun process and I really loved all these new opportunities, ”added Hailee, a 24-year-old actress who starred in Bumblebee.

The data

Jeremy renner