Jeremy Jenner confessed why he will never see Avengers: Endgame again

How many times have you seen Avengers: Endgame? Well, Jeremy Renner who is the actor behind Hawkeye revealed that he only saw the movie at the premiere and that he does not plan to see it ever again.

Now that the actor was in the promotional campaign for the recently released series Hawkeye, he was interviewed by BBC Radio 1, where he spoke about how emotional the experience of watching Avengers: Endgame was, which is why he prefers not to see it again (via GamesRadar).

Renner said, “I saw her at the premiere, but it was something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and crying, and it was too much. I will never see her again. It was a difficult experience. We were all a sobbing mess and laughing. It’s Amazing, we were like members of the audience, and it was amazing to experience it. It was a wonderful and beautiful experience to share. “

And it is that Endgame was an emotional movie for everyone because it marked the end of the Infinity Saga in the MCU and said goodbye to important characters such as Tony Stark from Robert Downey Jr., Steve Rogers from Chris Evans and Natasha Romanoff from Scarlett Johansson, the latter being a close companion to Renner and his character for many years.

In this way, in addition to the shocking moments that we experience as Marvel fans, Jeremy Renner and his fellow actors must have had a greater emotional load to see the end of a stage where many will no longer be in future projects.

For now, Hawkeye has just been released on Disney + that has Jeremy Renner as the protagonist along with a cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox .

Javier Flores Villarreal is a fan of video games, movies, series, cars and good music. You can find it on Twitter as @Javier_FV.