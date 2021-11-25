Jennifer Lawrence reveals she got high for a scene from Don’t Look Up

During a press conference in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that he got high while filming from a scene from his last movie, Don’t look up, who co-stars with Leonardo Dicaprio.

In the Netflix production, directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence and DiCaprio they play two astronomers who travel through the United States to warn the population that a meteorite is hurtling towards Earth.

In one scene from the film, Lawrence’s character, after seeing the meteorite and learning of its danger, he smokes a joint to relax. This interpretation is real, since the actress thought it would be more credible and original to also shoot under the influence of drugs, as published by the Yahoo! Movies.

The director also said that the actress asked her permission to smoke marijuana in that scene, in which she appears with Meryl Streep and does a monologue of several minutes, and McKay answered yes.

Oscar-winning actress for Silver Linings Playbook, clarified that when he took drugs on the set “I was not pregnant at the time“to avoid possible confusion, since just two months ago announced that she is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019.

A lower salary than DiCaprio

In another interview, with Vanity Fair magazine, the actress spoke about her salary in Don’t look up and assured that charged almost $ 5 million less than DiCaprio despite being the one who appears first in the credits.

Nevertheless, Lawrence assured that the actor attracts more viewers than she and that he is very happy with his contract, although he also acknowledged that on many occasions it is “extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay.”

“And if you question something because it seems uneven, they tell you that it is not a gender disparity, but they are not able to explain what it is exactly,” he said.

The magazine notes that, according to a recent Variety report, Lawrence was paid $ 25 million for the film, while DiCaprio received $ 30 million, or 25 percent more.

