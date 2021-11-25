Jennifer Lawrence: Jennifer Lawrence’s harsh statements about her career: “I was sick of myself” | Film and Television

Jennifer Lawrence is a actress who has never cut a hair when talking about his mental hygiene nor to value his own professional career. Anxiety and hyperactivity are two of the demons that the protagonist of The Hunger Games you must deal with in your day to day. The media exposure that this franchise brought with it, and the chain of blockbusters to which he opened the door, ended up destabilizing interior peace of the interpreter, which ended, in the end, hurting her career.

Because Jennifer Lawrence has suffered in her flesh the consequences of participating in projects that did not really fulfill her. Many of them have been torn apart by the review and they have not had the reception they expected from the public. We can speak, for example, of Passengers or from Red sparrow, both shot by press specialized. Not to mention X-Men: Dark Phoenix, probably his worst movie in years and a box office flop only comparable with the poor reception of Mother! from Darren aronofsky.

She herself has recognized during an interview with Vanity fair that your career choices in recent years have not been good. «I was not aiming for the quality that I should», Explains the actress, 31 years, who he Dec. 24 will premiere in Netflix the movie Don’t look up. «I think everyone had had enough of me. I had had enough of myself“Adds Lawrence.

«He had reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If he was walking down a red carpet, it was like, ‘Why don’t you run?’ I think I have been trying to please people most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could get mad at me: ‘Okay, I always say yes, let’s do it, so no one gets mad.’ And then I felt that I reached a point in my life where people were not comfortable with my existence. That jolt made me think that your career should bring you some kind of peace for your soul».

It seems that Jennifer Lawrence, from now on, is going to be more ambitious with the projects she chooses. That is why your participation in Don’t look up, the film that will gather in front of the cameras the best of Hollywood (among its stars are Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep, Timotheé Chalamet and Cate blanchett), it can mean that facelift to a career of ups and downs. What’s more, Paolo Sorrentino he has signed her for his movie Mob Girl and his own Adam McKay, director of Don’t Look Up, already prepare a biopic with her as the protagonist.