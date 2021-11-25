Jennifer Aniston shows how to combine jeans 7 days a week

The American businesswoman I couldn’t put aside the measured ones skinny jeans in dark blue, its hue announces being the must of the feminine closet, since it is articulated very well with any coloration. To attend Thursdays properly, a leather jacket and high ankle boots come in to take sides, and if the weather is already starting to turn a bit cold, a pashmina will add a chic mark, it will be a matter of creativity.

Friday in bootcut jeans

Jennifer Aniston exposes how to wear bootcut jeans favorably. RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

From office to happy hour, this proposal of Jennifer Aniston has everything in one. A pair that is associated with more formal and demure outfits paired with knee-high boots (a trend in vogue), the button-up shirt with fine fringes adds that avant-garde finish to show off in your spare time, and a bag with a fine chain proclaims be the stylization center that attaches that brushstroke business.

Saturday in mom jeans

Jennifer Aniston wears mom jeans with a tank top, a casual finish that adds a touch of light. James devaney

There is no doubt that mom jeans have taken over the closet of Rachel and of Jennifer Likewise, now this design will be the one indicated to fulfill the weekend tasks, such as attending an appointment or a spontaneous meeting with friends. To contemplate that carefree, but slightly curated finish, midi-heeled ankle boots, a basic top and a cardigan will found the precise ensemble.

Sunday in traditional boyfriend jeans

Jennifer Aniston in Boyfriend jeans, a creation of a current look that permeates generations. Ron Galella, Ltd.

We close the week in a very Rachel that has permeated all generations. A boyfriend jean in a nuance raw was unified to a silk blouse with a ‘V’ neckline, but the turning point is in the sandals ugly that combine a calm and more colonial caress to enjoy a day with the family. To conclude, doubling the hem of the pair will be cataloged as the fashion trick that the artist asserts.

Let’s start the challenge of Aniston, 7 days, 7 jeans Are you up for it?