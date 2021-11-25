Jennifer Aniston congratulates Paul Rudd on crowning himself as the sexiest man alive in the world

Jennifer Aniston has long considered the American actor and producer Paul Rudd, known for his roles in films like “Romeo and Juliet” or series like “Friends”, as one of the sexiest men in the world.

The actress congratulated her good friend through her Instagram account after he was named the sexiest man alive in 2021, according to ‘People magazine. “This makes me very funny. We have always known this, but Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man alive,” Aniston wrote after sharing a video of the actor released by the magazine itself.

He also shared a photo of the two hugging each other in the 1998 comedy, Much More Than Friends, and added, “You don’t get old, which is very rare. But we still love you.”

The 52-year-old actor has been classified throughout his career with all kinds of adjectives, “as kind, self-critical, affable or hard-working,” says the magazine, which includes a photo on its cover of the protagonist of “The Ant -Man “and announces this new” appointment “.





“I have enough conscience to know that when people find out that they will choose me for this (sexiest man), they will say: ‘What?’ “, assures the actor from New Jersey to the publication. For “People,” that humility, along with his easy smile and green eyes, is what has made “audiences fall in love with Rudd over the past few years.”

The interpreter’s immediate plans are to team up with comedian Will Ferrell for a new “Apple TV” series called “The Shrink Next Door” and faces one of the most prized franchises in Hollywood with a sequel to “Ghostbusters” that it will be titled “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Family first

Despite his recent successes in the world of film and television, Rudd confesses to the magazine that what really makes him happy is his marriage, which is now 18 years old, and his two children.

“When I think of myself, I consider myself a husband and a father,” he says. “I just go out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I like the most.”

Every year, since 1985, the American magazine chooses what it calls the sexiest man on the planet, a title that has previously been awarded to singer John Legend, and to actors Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington or Idris Elba, among others.