Jabari Banks is the new Will Smith in the serious version of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

The truth is that I have to admit that I have a pretty strong curiosity to know what comes out of the dramatic version of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’. The American Peacock Platform has released the first teaser trailer (early, as they clarify) of ‘Bel-Air‘, the series that will hit our screens in 2022.

Sheathed in a Jordan, as the first of many winks that we find to the character of Will Smith, we see Jabari banks diving into the water going to reclaim his throne on this odyssey from the Philadelphia neighborhoods to Bel-Air as we hear a dramatic version of the first and last lines of the rap that headlined the 90s comedy.

As we already know, ‘Bel-Air’ will be a dramatic version of what we saw in said series: Will’s life, which goes from the streets of Philadelphia to the mansions of Los Angeles and all that that implies between conflicts, emotions, prejudices and other subjects that could only be touched superficially in the comedy.

Along with Jabari Banks as Will, we have Adrian holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco jones as Hilary Banks, Akira akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola like Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones like Jazz and Simone joy jones like Lisa.

The fiction is based on the Morgan Cooper movie fan, who acts as a screenwriter. ‘Bel-Air’ comes from the hand of Will Smith himself and Jada Pinkett Smith. Secondly TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson they are dressed in their work as showrunners.