It has its worst level against the dollar since October 2020 – El Financiero

The lack of indicators and fewer negotiations in the stock market gave this Thursday a greater relevance to the GDP in Mexico in the exchange rate, since the results presented by the INEGI showed a lower performance than expected.

The Mexican currency depreciated 0.51 percent compared to the end of Wednesday, bringing the exchange rate to 21.5564 pesos per dollar, its highest level since October 2, 2020, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso touched a minimum of 21.3622 and a maximum of 21.5980 pesos per dollar during the day.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 22.08 units, according to Citibanamex data.

On the other hand, the Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows a marginal increase of 0.04 percent, reaching 1,190.43 points, its maximum since July 23, 2020.

“The peso extends yesterday’s losses, after a few turbulent days in which the Turkish lira plummeted against the dollar, tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased and the change of the nomination to occupy the position of Governor of Banco de México, announced yesterday, heightened concerns about the handling of monetary policy in the coming years, “said Monex deputy director of analysis, Janneth Quiroz.

Among the most depreciated currencies were the Chilean peso, with 0.84 percent, the Turkish lira, with 0.68 percent, the Israeli shekel, with 0.59 percent, and the Peruvian sol, with 0.26 percent.