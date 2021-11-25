IMPOSSIBLE WITH MESSI, NEYMAR AND MBAPPÉ: Jamie Carragher explained why PSG has no chance of winning the UEFA Champions League

After watching PSG’s defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Jamie carragher, former Liverpool defender and current analyst at CBS Sports, He commented that the Parisian team has no chance of being champion of the current UEFA Champions League.

The historical central net He did not leave his statement to the air, he elaborated it with forcefulness. He explained that it is impossible that, in modern football, a team can win the most demanding tournament in the world wanting to load / compensate three attackers who contribute very little in the defensive phase.

Their returns are limited, their pressure is not intense and they do not seem very interested in covering passing lanes to dirty the rival exit. Having Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé is a show, of course, but Carra It gives zero chances to a team that practically defends itself with 7 men (due to the little contribution of the MNM trident).

According to Jamie, the champion will come from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich, which are squads that have offensive elements delivered, committed and with a beastly physical display.

CARRAGHER: “PSG HAS NO CHANCES TO WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE”

“I just don’t think there are teams that can carry someone today. We are going to see the four teams among which I think the Champions League winner will come out: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich. There they do not load any passenger in the team. They want to load / compensate three (Mbappé, Neymar and Messi). They have no chance of winning the Champions League. Absolutely no chance! “

“I get frustrated watching it, and more with Mbappé than with anyone else. I can almost understand Messi, who is 34 years old and has to dose himself for the crucial moments. Although even so I do not think they should load it, let’s not forget that FC Barcelona (intended to do so) has not won the Champions League for a long time. But Mbappé is 22 years old. He should be going back and forth to help his companions. This walking on the court is not for me. When I see Salah and Mané sprinting everywhere. I see De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling. Thomas Muller, for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski. I just can’t accept… I don’t care how good they are, if they don’t work for the team. Because those days of loading or offsetting are long gone. “

“And I said the same about Ronaldo, but at least Ronaldo is scoring -many- goals. His goals are making up for that (not a lot of defensive phase work). At this level of football, you don’t have a chance playing like that ”.

If Jamie Carragher were Mauricio Pochettino, he would go immediately to Manchester United. And it is that with that attack full of stars, whose defensive work is almost nil, it is impossible for him to build a group powerful and solid enough to transcend: “Pochettino has to leave that club. If he has the opportunity to go to Manchester United, I would go tomorrow for these 3 stars ”.

Undefeated data. PSG has never won the UEFA Champions League. In 2020, in fact, they played the first final in their entire history.

Did you know…? Mauricio Pochettino guided Totttenham to a UEFA Champions League final. The Spurs they ended up falling, without putting up much resistance against Klopp’s Liverpool.