Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

(CNN) – Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, about 40 miles northeast of Birmingham, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a ravine on private property Wednesday afternoon, where they discovered between 300 and 400 FedEx packages of varying sizes that appeared to have been dumped into the ravine, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. on Facebook.

“We hope to have some answers soon,” the office said.

A FedEx area manager responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said, and the company “dispatched multiple trucks and drivers from across the South” who prepared to begin loading packages at dawn Thursday.

An update from the sheriff’s office Thursday morning said officials were “making a difference” in the cleanup and recovery effort.

In a statement to CNN, FedEx said that “the security of our customers ‘shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care.”

“We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible,” the statement said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take appropriate action.”

– CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.