Hugh Jackman talked about his possible arrival in the MCU as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman was for many years synonymous with Wolverine thanks to his time playing one of the most popular Marvel characters in the X-Men movies. It is not for free that when they wanted to connect all the plots of the X-Men they used him as the cohesive element in X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It’s no secret that now that Marvel’s mutants are nowhere near joining the MCU, more than one fan would like to see the Australian actor. The rumors have not been lacking. Not long ago the actor shared on his social networks a photo with Kevin Feige, mastermind behind Marvel Studios, and everything began to believe that this was an unequivocal sign that we will soon see him along with the other heroes of that cinematographic universe.

We have bad news for you. The actor has just given two interviews to different media and in both of them he denied that this is going to happen outright. The first was for ReelBlend, the podcast of CinemaBlend. There he told them that Feige He has not said anything to him and that for him that part of his career ended with Logan. I add, half jokingly, that I warn Ryan Reynolds because he does not want to believe him:

Also read: Doctors detect irregularities in Hugh Jackman’s skin and he undergoes a biopsy

The fact that I heard about this from you and there is nothing in my Kevin Feige inbox, means that it is very likely, no matter what idea comes to me, that it is not on the table. I will be clear. I figured it out, before we recorded Logan… I thought we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be in a way, right? And I thought this is the end. And that really helped me, it helped me to know that I was going to my last season, that this was my last season and there was as much of it as possible. He is a character that I still have close to my heart. But I know that it is already finished. Tell whoever you want. Please tell Ryan Reynolds because he thinks I’m joking, he doesn’t believe anything. Please.

The second was for Screen rant. He also said that this character is no longer part of his present. He made it clear that he loves the character and that he does not want people to think that he is insincere when he says that he is no longer going to play the character. In addition, he praised Kevin Feige for its meteoric rise. Here his words:

It’s in my past, man. I don’t know tell anyone, do you understand me? Just let me say one more thing. Because as I say, there is no passing where I am not incredibly grateful to be a part of that MCU universe. Particularly having been at the beginning of it and seeing it. Seeing Kevin Feige go from being an assistant to being a producer and a friend of mine to where he is today. And that was the role of a life. So I don’t want people to think that when I say I’m done, they think it’s not sincere. It was one of the great chapters of my life.

It should be said that when it all began he did not think that Wolverine would be a role that would mark Hollywood as he did. This is what he said some time ago in an interview for Good morning america:

Two or three friends in the business told me: ‘Hey, it is said that this will not be good [X-Men]so before this movie comes out make sure you’ve booked a spot in another, that way at least you get another chance. ‘ I remember rushing all over LA doing auditions just to get something. I got another movie, thank goodness, and I remember thinking, ‘I have one more chance.’ When the X-Men came out, no one knew what was going to happen. No one knew that he would end up playing the role nine times. It still amazes me, I’m excited, I’m very grateful to the fans.

Do not miss: Hugh Jackman gives Ryan Reynolds some advice for Deadpool 3