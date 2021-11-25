Huawei Announces 100% Discounts On Phones It Sells In The US During ‘Black Friday’ (But It Was A Joke)

The Chinese company is banned in the North American country, accused of being a threat to national security due to its alleged links with the Government of Beijing.

The Chinese telecommunications company Huawei made a special ‘offer’ for ‘Black Friday’ to be held in the US this Friday, November 26. In a post on his American Twitter account, he announced 100% discounts on all the phones they sell.

The tweet quickly began to have interactions, so the company had to make another publication in which it clarified that it was “a joke”. “We cannot sell anything in the US,” he recalled.

The ban to sell their products in the North American country was decided by former President Donald Trump in 2019, when he included Huawei and 70 affiliated companies on a black list of entities. The measure was due to the fact that their activities were considered contrary to the national security interests for his alleged links to the Chinese Government.

Meanwhile, the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, signed a new provision weeks ago to prevent companies like Huawei from receiving new licenses in the country.

Billions of dollars in losses

For his part, the rotating president of Huawei, Eric Xu, announced last September that the sanctions imposed by Washington caused the company a annual loss of at least $ 30 billion.

In addition, during the first nine months of the year, the company suffered a 32% drop in sales, deepening the decline recorded in the first half of the year, which was 29.4%.