How did Liv Morgan get Britney Spears’ freedom?

After 13 years under her father’s tutelage, Britney Spears is now free to take charge of her life again. All his followers have celebrated it in style, including Liv Morgan. The WWE Superstar has always been a fan of the singer, as demonstrated in a recent episode of Raw in which she wore a latex suit inspired by the one she wore in the video clip for her song ‘Oops! … I Did It Again ‘.

Hit me Becky one more time ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDwKdsBqPF – LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 16, 2021

► Liv Morgan and the freedom of Britney Spears

Complex recently interviewed the fighter to find out her point of view on very diverse issues, such as her current rivalry with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. And also about what it meant to her that Britney Spears was freed.. Liv Morgan assures that it is very important to her as a lifelong fan.

“I was a huge fan of Britney as a child. He had everything: posters, sheets, all his albums. He had his concerts recorded and he kept watching them one after another. I loved Britney, and I’m so happy that she can finally live life on her terms, the way she wants to.«.

Going back to Liv Morgan’s wrestling career, for now it is unknown when he will have his title fight against “Big Time Becks”. It could be expected that it would be in the next PPV but this will not be given until January 1 (WWE Day One) so it may be in an upcoming weekly program. And then they could have a rematch. Many wonder if Morgan will be the new Raw Champion, although it seems soon; a bit like when Tay Conti faced Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear 2021.