How are the quarterfinals of the Liguilla defined in the event of a tie?

The Águilas del América and Pumas UNAM will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX. What happens if they tie? We will tell you everything in this article.

The Eagles of America and Pumas UNAM they arrived by two routes absolutely equidistant to the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. On the one hand, those led by Santiago Solari they were awarded the direct classification for having been the ample winners of the regular phase with 35 points (ten victories, five draws and two defeats).

While, on the other, those of Andres Lillini, they had to wait until the last date for a series of results to be given that would allow them to dispute the Repechage, instance to which they finally acceded as eleventh in the standings and in which they beat 2 to 1 to Deportivo Toluca at Nemesio Díez Stadium as a visitor.

Looking at it like this, ranking as a leader or in the 10th, 11th or 12th position, seems to be more or less the same. But the truth is that it has its differences. The main one is that for the clash that will take place this Wednesday, November 24, starting at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) at University Olympic Stadium, the blue cream They arrive with just over 15 days of rest and preparation. While, the blue auria, on the other hand, they only had less than 72 hours, since the match for the Repechage took place last Sunday.

But also, the one who achieved the best position once the calendar of 17 dates of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, will have a sports advantage. That is to say, before the score is equal both in the first leg and in the second leg, the one with the best position in the regular phase will pass. In this case, if it happens this way, for example 1 to 1 in CU and 2 to 2 in the Aztec stadium, the Eagles of America they would be the ones that would continue to compete. Away goals no longer count as “doubles”.