‘He’s shameless’; Faitelson and Alarcón destroy Santiago Solari

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.25.2021 07:29:35





The Liguilla del Opening 2021 It started this Wednesday with a tasteless taste, with two goalless draws, one of them in the Capital Classic between Pumas and América and the little proposal of Coapa’s team ended with harsh criticism. Santiago Solari.

The result and the game proposal in the University Olympic Stadium caused the name of Solari was a trend in social networks due to criticism, one of the first being the commentator David faitelson.

“Santiago Solari is a shameless. It is incredible that he directed the Real Madrid. With this position he mocks the history of America. It’s not worth it, ”he posted on his Twitter account.

Santiago Solari is shameless …

It is incredible that he has managed Real Madrid.

With this stance, he mocks the history of America. It’s not okay … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) November 25, 2021

The Eagles they finished with just one shot on goal in the 90 minutes and had 44 percent ball possession, while the college boys finished 14 times and five went on goal.

This situation also made Javier Alarcon will be launched against the Indiecito: “plays for himself; you forget that in the America It is also played for the fan who claims to be from the team ‘largest‘. Perhaps America is the only one obliged, by that greatness, to respect the form, “he added.