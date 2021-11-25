Helen Mirren enters the Harry Potter universe as a special event host

Curiously, Helen mirren is absent from the movie franchise of Harry Potter that turned out to be a great source of employment for the great actors of Great Britain. But the Oscar, Emmy and Tony award-winning actress found her own way into this magical world.

Lady Helen, as she is duly called, makes her debut as a pageant host with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a weekly four-part series that premieres next Sunday on networks TBS and cartoon Network.

In the first episode, contestants representing the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff houses must answer trivia questions about JK Rowling’s novels made into theaters in an attempt to claim a trophy and championship prizes.

Mirren isn’t worried about being a rookie as a game show emcee.

“I can certainly play a strict hostess,” said the actress jokingly.

Your willingness to take on something different shouldn’t surprise us. Mirren is famous for her royal roles, including in The Queen, the miniseries Elizabeth I and Catherine the Great, but his various credits also include the action film series The Fast & the Furious.

He is also about to return to a project based on comics: en Shazam! Fury of the Gods, plays a mythological goddess. His baptism in the genre came with the film NET and its sequel.

In an interview, Mirren spoke about her admiration for the Potter canon, the outfits she wears on the show, and the female bond on the set of her DC Comics-based movie. The statements have been edited for brevity and clarity.

She has had an eclectic career as an actress and is now adding her first game show to her resume.

Absolutely, that’s why I signed up. I am always ready for a little adventure. Also, it’s a wonderful subject and in a great moment, the 20th anniversary (of the first Potter movie, The Philosopher’s Stone). And the very fact that I never worked on any Harry Potter movies, much to my chagrin, I must add. It was a great way to be able to participate in this extraordinary phenomenon that is Harry Potter.

Are you a fan of this story?

What I remember very clearly is when the world of Harry Potter began to emerge. The most magical thing was the way the books were passed from hand to hand between the children, and the adults like they knew nothing about it. It’s not like it was published with great fanfare. Many of the people who will be competing (on the show) will be in their 20s, 30s and 40s, but will have prior experience with Harry Potter from when they were children.

Have you watched any competition shows looking for information to host?

I simply intended to improvise and be as natural as possible. Personally, I am very excited to do this, so I look forward to communicating it. She is probably just as nervous as the contestants themselves, and tries to hide it.

You don’t play a role with a costume dictated by a character, but did you look for a particular style or look?

That is an interesting question. The set, as you will see, is extraordinary, they have built a beautiful world of Harry Potter. So I wanted my clothes to reflect a slight wardrobe feel. And in a way, I’m playing a kind of character. So yeah, I wanted it to have a locker room feel. It has a slight vintage style and a sense of belonging to that world.

In the aftermath of Shazam!, plays Hespera, daughter of Atlas. Is she a hero or a villain?

I’m not going to answer that. They are going to have to check it out for themselves. I am part of a group of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler (the debutante actress of West Side Story Steven Spielberg), who will be a huge star in no time. So it’s all three of us together, and that was really a great experience because you rarely get to spend an entire movie with two other women. Very often you are the only woman in the cast. We were a threesome here, and that was great. I loved.