HE UNDERSTANDS IT FROM MESSI, NOT FROM A YOUNG MAN: The harsh and sincere criticism that Jamie Carragher dedicated to Kylian Mbappé after PSG’s defeat against City

Jamie Carragher, Liverpool legend and current sports analyst from CBS Sports, cannot conceive that a TOP team intends to transcend the UEFA Champions League without defensive input and true pressure work from its attacking elements.

That is why PSG frustrates him so much. Understand that there are total stars and players who, due to age or physical present, do not have as much deployment. However, he is stunned when he sees that Kylian Mbappé, who is barely 22 years old, does practically the same defensive work as Neymar, who is almost 30 years old, and Lionel messi, 34 years old.

Be careful, he does not approve that Messi and Neymar also have to be compensated. It shouldn’t be like that either. He simply focused his criticism on Donatello because he is the youngest and freshest of the trident. At 22 years old, Lio and Ney, who were already stars, worked much more for the group.

CARRAGHER’S CRITICISM OF KYLIAN MBAPPÉ

“I get frustrated watching it, and more with Mbappé than with anyone else. I can almost understand Messi, who is 34 years old and has to dose himself for the crucial moments. Although even so I don’t think they should charge / compensate for it, let’s not forget that FC Barcelona has not won the Champions League for a long time. But Mbappé is 22 years old! He should be going back and forth to help his companions. This walking on the court is not for me ”.

“When I see Salah and Mané sprinting everywhere. I see De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling. Thomas Muller, for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski. I just can’t accept it… I don’t care how good they are if they don’t work for the team. Because those days of loading – or compensating – passengers are long gone “, were his words, in participation as a commentator of CBS.

“They have to score goals, not be chasing rivals”some will say. No, it doesn’t go there. It is not about them going behind the wings permanently, but it is about pressing hard, doing smart watches and blocking passing lanes. Modern soccer shows you that, to win big tournaments, you need the commitment and delivery of all your elements. If you attack with 11, but defend with 7, then you will be competing in a constant numerical inferiority. And those kinds of disadvantages are usually reflected on the scoreboard, just as it happened on Wednesday at the Etihad.

Undefeated data. PSG did not win away from home in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage: they drew against Bruges (1-1), drew against RB Leipzig (2-2) and lost against Manchester City (2-1).

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé registers 2 goals and 3 assists in 5 games played in the current UEFA Champions League. Both entries were against Manchester City.