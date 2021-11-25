“Hawkeye”: what year of the MCU does the new Disney + series take place?

Exactly a month after Christmas dinners, “Hawkeye”, the new Marvel Studios series came to Disney Plus, being the fourth original live action production after the debut of “WandaVision”, which was followed by “Falcon and the Soldier Winter “and” Loki “. While this is the order in which they arrived on the platform, the chronological is different and not a minor matter.

Probably if this is the first series you watch you will remember a friend explaining to you (or if you follow these premieres you will know) in what order to see the films that make up the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English) and this is because they are all connected. That is why locating temporalities helps us understand current events, past events, and of course, future events.

“Hawkeye”, the new Marvel Studios series that will follow the avenger’s legacy



Now yes, at what point does “Hawkeye” take place? Although the synopsis only tells us what happens after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the director of the production, Rhys Thomas, assured that the events of this series will be framed two years after the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) click that brought in the population wiped out by Thanos.

That is, if “Infinity War” took place in 2018, and we know that after the Titan’s crash it took 5 years until the Avengers could bring people back, the series would be located approximately in the Christmas 2024/2025; being then the most distant of Marvel productions so far.

“Hawkeye”, the new Marvel Studios series that will follow the avenger’s legacy



Given that “WandaVision” happens just a few weeks after “Avengers: Endgame”; Loki takes place during, since its variant escapes in one of the trips in the time of Captain America (Chris Evans) with Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.); and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, to six months.

As for “Spider-Man: far from home”, the second installment of the Jon Watts saga with Tom Holland passes eight months after the loss of Tony Stark; and we know from the continuity of the trailer, that the imminent “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will happen next.

About Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner returns as the avenger Clint Barton but this time he will be accompanied by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to face his past as Ronin. Set in New York around the holiday season, it has 6 episodes to watch on Disney Plus.