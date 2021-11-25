Last week, multiplayer game lovers were in luck, thanks to the arrival of two great references such as Halo Infinite multiplayer and Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the war saga developed by DICE.

The arrival of the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite has been an earthquake among users, especially since the title comes in a free to play format that has caused even those who were not fans of the franchise before, have decided to give it a try to the game. Among other things, this has caused Halo Infinite triples Battlefield 2042 in players currently on steam.

This isn’t a knock on Battlefield. Currently there are ~ 3x as many people playing Halo Infinite on Steam than Battlefield 2042 Going Free 2 Play was so smart for Halo Infinite. It allowed it to make a major splash even with the other big AAA FPS games launching this Holiday pic.twitter.com/VmhalsvPND – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 23, 2021

As the user has shared @BenjiSales through Twitter, we can see how Halo Infinite triples Battlefield 2042 in players on steam, with 169,816 players the multiplayer of the new installment of the Master Chief, while the war shooter of DICE has 58,248 players.

As we have commented, that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is free to play is an element that, without a doubt, has played in its favor. However, it is also important to note that Battlefield 2042 has not reached the market in the desired state, with a series of problems that have caused several players to put it aside until there is a patch that fixes them.

Be that as it may, there is no doubt that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is working fantastic, which is great news for Microsoft and 343 Industries.