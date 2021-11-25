Halo Infinite: Fracture Tenrai Event Now Available; all free content

Halo Infinite celebrates its first big event: Tenrai fracture. This time frame includes a special pass with 30 completely free rewards. It will revolve around the Yoroi armor, unlocking its core and first accessories, among other cosmetics. Available now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

All the contents of the Fracture Tenrai event in Halo Infinite

The first week of the Fracture Tenrai event runs through November 29. From that moment on, his return is confirmed in two other periods: from January 4 to 10, 2022 and from February 1 to 7, 2022.

The pass includes 30 levels of free content. You will level up as you complete the challenges linked to the event. You will know what they are by the orange mark that they show on the left side of the description. Most are focused on the exclusive playlist: Party. “Appear with random weapons and equipment on different Arena maps,” the description reveals.

We leave you with them below.

Tori’s Reflection – Epic Background Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Samurai – Rare Badge Yoroi – Legendary Armor Core Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Samurai – Rare Vehicle Emblem Goalkeeper – Legendary Left Shoulder Pad Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Samurai – Rare Armor Emblem Goalkeeper – Legendary Right Shoulder Pad Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Samurai – Rare Weapon Emblem Sun Devil – Legendary Weapon Casing (Assault Rifle) Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Whispers from Heaven – Epic Weapon Casing (Pistol) Yokai – Legendary Helmet Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable Experience Grant – Common Consumable Whispers from Heaven – Epic Weapon Casing (BR) Floral Spring Filter – Legendary Helmet Accessories Swordsman’s Belt – Legendary Utility

Source: Halo Infinite