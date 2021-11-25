Halo Infinite: Fracture Tenrai Event Now Available; all free content

Halo Infinite celebrates its first big event: Tenrai fracture. This time frame includes a special pass with 30 completely free rewards. It will revolve around the Yoroi armor, unlocking its core and first accessories, among other cosmetics. Available now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

All the contents of the Fracture Tenrai event in Halo Infinite

The first week of the Fracture Tenrai event runs through November 29. From that moment on, his return is confirmed in two other periods: from January 4 to 10, 2022 and from February 1 to 7, 2022.

The pass includes 30 levels of free content. You will level up as you complete the challenges linked to the event. You will know what they are by the orange mark that they show on the left side of the description. Most are focused on the exclusive playlist: Party. “Appear with random weapons and equipment on different Arena maps,” the description reveals.

Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai event contents

We leave you with them below.

  1. Tori’s Reflection – Epic Background

  2. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  3. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  4. Samurai – Rare Badge

  5. Yoroi – Legendary Armor Core

  6. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  7. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  8. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  9. Samurai – Rare Vehicle Emblem

  10. Goalkeeper – Legendary Left Shoulder Pad

  11. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  12. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  13. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  14. Samurai – Rare Armor Emblem

  15. Goalkeeper – Legendary Right Shoulder Pad

  16. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  17. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  18. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  19. Samurai – Rare Weapon Emblem

  20. Sun Devil – Legendary Weapon Casing (Assault Rifle)

  21. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  22. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  23. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  24. Whispers from Heaven – Epic Weapon Casing (Pistol)

  25. Yokai – Legendary Helmet

  26. Challenge Exchange – Common Consumable

  27. Experience Grant – Common Consumable

  28. Whispers from Heaven – Epic Weapon Casing (BR)

  29. Floral Spring Filter – Legendary Helmet Accessories

  30. Swordsman’s Belt – Legendary Utility

Source: Halo Infinite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker