Haller overshadows Lewandowski on the scorers table

In the absence of a matchday for the end of the group stage of the Champions League , two men lead the table of top scorers with an iron fist: the Ivorian Sebastien haller (Ajax) and the Polish Robert Lewandowski , both with nine points.

Haller is the only one who overshadows the infallible Lewandowski. Both marked this day. The player of the BayernHe did one, but top-notch. A spectacular Chilean against him Dynamo Kiev Paralyzed in time with a photograph under the snow to remember, she gave the battering ram of the Bavarian team the ninth goal.

Haller He responded with a double in Turkey against Besiktas, who lost 1-2 with the Ivorian player’s double with which he equaled Lewandowski. Both are the undisputed leaders.

Behind the Frenchman of the Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku, who also scored two goals to reach seven goals. He made them to Club Bruges And he’ll only get one more chance to catch up with Haller and Lewandowski. With your team out of the competition, you will have one more game to increase your income.

With six goals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah remain on the lookout. Both marked this day. The first, to Villarreal. The second, to Porto. And, with one less, five, is Karim Benzema, who scored one of the three Real Madrid goals at Sheriff. In addition, a double allowed Pedro Goncalves (Sporting) to reach four goals and Edin Dzeko (Inter) at three.

Haller, scorer for Ajax and the Champions League Getty Images

– With 9 goals: Sebastien Haller (CIV) (Ajax); Robert Lewandowski (POL) (1p) (Bayern Munich)

– With 7 goals: Christopher Nkunku (FRA) (Leipzig);

– With 6 goals: Mohamed Salah (EGY) (1p) (Liverpool); Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) (Manchester United).

– With 5 goals: Karim Benzema (FRA) (1p) (Real Madrid)

– With 4 goals: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich); Riyad Mahrez (ALG) (2p) (Manchester City); Pedro Goncalves (Sporting).

– With 3 goals: Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (Atlético Madrid); Darwin Núñez (URU) (1p) (Benfica); Hans Vanaken (Witches); Paulo Dybala (ARG) (2p) (Juventus); Edin Dzeko (BIH) (Inter); Leo Messi (ARG) (1p) (Paris Saint-Germain); Karim Adeyemi (GER) (2p) (Salzburg); Paulinho (Sporting).

– With 2 goals: Duván Zapata (COL) (Atalanta); Steven Berghuis (Ajax); Serge Gnabry (ALE) (Bayern Munich); Donyell Malen (NED) (Borussia Dortmund); Jorginho (BRA) (2p) (Chelsea); Alvaro Morata (ESP) and Federico Chiesa (Juventus); Emil Forsberg (1p) (SUE) and André Silva (POR) (Leipzig); Jonathan David (1p) (CAN) (Lille); Roberto Firmino (BRA) and Sadio Mané (SEN) (Liverpool); Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesús (BRA) and Joao Cancelo (POR) (Manchester City); Luis Díaz (COL) (Porto); Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) and Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain); Vinicius (BRA) and Rodrygo (BRA) (Real Madrid); Noah Okafor (SUI) (Salzburg); Ivan Rakitic (CRO) (2p) (Sevilla); Adama Traore (MLI), Sebastien Thill (LUX) (Sheriff); Sebastián Coates (URU), Pablo Sarabia (ESP) (1p) (Sporting); Arnaut Danjuma (NED) (Villarreal); Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg); Jordan Siebatcheu (USA) (Young Boys).





– With 1 goal: Antony (BRA), Davy Klaassen, Duson Tadic (SRB), Daley Blind (Ajax); Remo Freuler (SUI), Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens (GER), Mario Pasalic (CRO), Luis Muriel (COL), José Luis Palomino (ARG), Merih Demiral (TUR), Josip Ilicic (ESL) (Atalanta); Luis Suárez (URU) (1p) (Atlético Madrid); Gerard Piqué and Ansu Fati (Barcelona); Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman (FRA) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (CAM) (Bayern Munich); Rafa Silva, Morato (BRA) (Benfica); Francisco Montero (ESP), Rachid Ghezzal (1p) (ARG) and Cile Larin (CAN) (Besiktas); Jude Bellingham (ING), Marco Reus (1p) and Erling Haaland (NOR) (Borussia Dortmund); Mats Rits (Witches); Hakim Ziyech (MAR), Romelu Lukaku (BEL), Andreas Christensen (DEN), Timo Werner (ALE), Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz (GER) (Chelsea); Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev); Alexis Sánchez (CHI), Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic (CRO), Arturo Vidal (CHI) and Stefan de Vrij (NED) (Inter); Alex Sandro (BRA) and Dejan Kulusevski (SWE) (Juventus); Nordi Mukiele (FRA), Dominik Szoboszlai (HUN) and Christopher Nkunku (FRA) (Leipzig); Burak Yilmaz (TUR) and Nanitamo Ikoné (Lille); Diogo Jota (POR), Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcántara (ESP) and Naby Keita (GUI) (Liverpool); Soren Rieks (DEN) (Malmo); Jack Grealish, Nathan Aké (NED), Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesús (BRA) and Cole Palmer (Manchester City); Alex Telles (BRA), Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire (Manchester United); Rafael Leao (POR), Júnior Messias (BRA), Ante Rebic (CRO) and Brahim Díaz (ESP) (Milan); Mehdi Taremi (IRN) (Porto); Idrissa Gueye (SEN), Ander Herrera (ESP) (Paris Saint-Germain); Toni Kroos (ALE) and David Alaba (AUT); Luka Sucic (CRO) (1p) (Salzburg); Joan Jordán, Rafa Mir and Lucas Ocampos (ARG) (Seville); Fernando (BRA) (Shakhtar Donetsk); Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (UZB) and Momo Yansane (GUI) (Sheriff); Paulinho and Pedro Porro (Sporting); Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcácer, Yeremy Pino, Gerard Moreno, Etienne Capoue (FRA), Alberto Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze (NIG) (Villarreal); Ridle Baku and Renato Steffen (SUI) (Wolfsburg); Moumi Ngamaleu (CAM), Silvan Hefti, Vincent Sierro and Meschack Elia (COD) (Young Boys); Claudinho (BRA), Wendel (BRA), Aleksei Sutormin, Yaroslav Rakitsky (1p), Sardar Azmoun (IRN) and Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit Saint Petersburg).

– Own goal: Leonardo Bonucci (ITA) (Juventus, at Zénit Saint Petersburg); Chancel Mbemba (CON) (Porto, to Milan); John Stones (ING) (Manchester City, to Club Brugge).