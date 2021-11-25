Halle Berry to be recognized for her career at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

They also remembered the Academy Award for “Best Actress” for her performance in “Monster’s Ball” and which in turn made her the first woman of color to receive that honor. (Photo: Reuters)

Halle Berry will have a highly acclaimed moment at the 2021 People Choice Awards ceremony as the award was considered “Icon” and it will be Cardi B who will present the trophy to him.

Just two weeks from the awards ceremony, E! Entertainment announced that talented and internationally acclaimed actress, director and Oscar winner Halle Berry will be honored with the award. “Icon of the people” during the ceremony of said delivery that will also be led by the great musical artist Cardi B.

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in various roles that have paved the way for others in the industry.”said Entertainment Live Events Executive Vice President Jenn Neal.

“In addition to her accolades in filmography and her trend-setting spirit, Berry is acclaimed for her philanthropic work with helpless women, children and communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to award her the “Icon of the People” award, she mentioned.

Halle Berry (Photo: Adrienne Raquel)

This recognition refers to the work she has done over the years and which in turn has generated as an actress, producer, director, activist, philanthropist and fashion icon.

They also remembered the Academy Award for “Best Actress” for her performance in “Monster’s Ball” and that in turn made her the first woman of color to receive that honor.

He has had Golden Globe nominations as “Best actress” for her performance in “Frankie and Alice” and also won an Emmy Golden Globe, SAG & NAACP image Award for her performance in the film “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” which she also produced.

Her most recent film was “The Mothersip” in which she stars and is also an executive producer. He also participated in the science fiction film “Moonfall for Lionsgate,” which was directed by Roland Emmerich and opens in theaters next year.

Another thing Halle Berry does is an active advocate for the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence whose goal is to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. (Photo: Reuters)

In 2020 Berry made her directorial debut with the movie “Bruised” of which she is the protagonist.

Another thing that Halle Berry does is an active advocate for the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence whose objective it is to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children.

Ali Berry has been one of the actresses who has undoubtedly marked the history of contemporary cinema among the films in which we remember her and in which she has acted are: X-Men, Jungle Fever, the Flintstones, 007: Another Day to Die, Catwoman among other hits.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast on i Entertainment Latin America this December 7 from 7:00 pm in the Andes, 9:00 pm in Argentina and Brazil, and at 6:00 pm in Mexico.

KEEP READING:

Salma Hayek unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “You gave me the courage”

Salma Hayek complimented Lady Gaga’s mother on the “House of Gucci” red carpet: “She is very sensual”

Alone with Salma Hayek: “I saw my brown face in the superhero costume and it made me want to cry”