Hailey Bieber wears the most ‘Kardashian’ velvet jumpsuit

We know that it still seems too early to think about what you are going to wear on New Year’s Eve, but when you want to find out, your WhatsApp group will not talk about anything else. We have already told you about the most beautiful party dresses from our favorite stores, but if you do not want to wear a dress, then you have to sign the ‘look’ that you have just worn Hailey baldwin to celebrate his birthday.

The model has celebrated its 25 springs with the most beautiful and elegant look that we have seen in a long time. It’s about a black velvet jumpsuit with a draped neckline that she has found in one of her favorite brands, Saint Laurent. A very tight-fitting garment that she has worn with black high heels, long (and very shiny) earrings and black high heels. Come on, the PERFECT party look.

We are sure that Kim Kardashian herself would love this jumpsuit, as she loves very tight clothes. What’s more, the businesswoman has already sported a similar style recently. Earlier this month, Kim was spotted in New York wearing a dress that can’t fit anymore. The garment, also made of velvet, marks all her curves, just as she likes it. In addition, she wears it with silver earrings very similar to Hailey’s and Matrix-style sunglasses.

Two very similar styles that serve as inspiration for these parties to come. They have it clear, a black velvet garment is the best idea. If you still don’t know what to wear on New Year’s Eve (or your next party), pay attention to Kim and Hailey and opt for a garment of this type. Fortunately, Bershka He has a black jumpsuit very similar to the one the model has worn. You can find it for 35.99 euros.

