George Clooney turns 60 and already preparing film with Julia Roberts

George Clooney Turns 60 become a responsible father who tries to instill in his children his commitment to social causes, but forgets his superstar side and prepares for 2022 his return to romantic comedy, along with Julia Roberts.

In recent years, Clooney has been more focused on his marriage to Amal Alamuddin, his parenthood -they have three-year-old twins- and the charitable foundation who presides, that in the cinema. Since 2017 he had only released the miniseries “Catch-22”, which he directed, produced and in which he participated as an actor.

Which is not to say that it was absent from the media. Because everything that the Kentucky actor (Lexington, 1961) does, in whatever field, becomes news.

Clooney: Active Public Life

Like when in 2017 I hosted a Yazid refugee, when I donated half a million dollars to the “March For Our Lives” movement, a march held in 2018 against guns or when attended that same year the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A mixture of acts, supportive and glamorous, that perfectly define the public life of Clooney, who has always navigated with precision between being a sex symbol and a man committed to society.

Considered by many Hollywood’s latest classic gal, Clooney has known how to play with its appeal and use it to become a spokesperson for the most varied causes: violence in South Sudan, migrant children, the fight against racism, the refugee crisis or freedom of the press.

He has donated significant amounts of money to each of the causes he defends and has also emerged as one of the most critical public voices against Donald Trump., whose presidency caused, in his opinion, “the moment of greatest tension” in his country.

George Clooney’s cinema

But film and television have once again become the main occupation of an actor who became known worldwide, after 30, thanks to the character of Doug Ross, the most seductive pediatrician in the world. series “ER”.

It was 1984 and from his first appearance he became a star. Before he had gone through other series of little importance and still compatible his rise to stardom with films of the style of “Return of the Killer Tomatoes!” (1988).

He continued with the blood, but on a higher level, with the vampire story of “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996), by Robert Rodriguez, and then she got into projects more in line with her new star status, such as “Batman & Robin” (1997) or “The Peacemaker” (1997), with her friend Nicole Kidman.

At the time, Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer each bet $ 10,000 that the actor would be a father before he was 40. After sending him the check for losing, Clooney returned the money, betting again, double or nothing, on that he will not have children before the age of 50.

Finally had her twins when she was 56 with his second wife, the British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Alamuddin. His first and short marriage was with the actress Talia Balsam, from 1989 to 1993. And among his many relationships were Kelly Preston, Rene Zellweger, Celine Balitran, Lisa Snowdon or Elisabetta Canalis.

Regarding his career, he has had collaborations with Steven Soderbergh (“Out of Sight”, 1998 or the saga “Ocean’s twelve”) and the Coen brothers (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, 2000 or “Burn After Reading” , 2008) and has successfully gotten into political cinema (“Syriana”, for which he got his only Oscar, or “Michael Clayton”).

Not forgetting his role as a director, with which he has achieved excellent reviews. “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005) is his most outstanding film, with six Oscar nominations, but the statuette will get him as producer of “Argo”, best film at the 2014 ceremony.

Continuing his work behind the scenes, just a few months ago premiere on Netflix “The Midnight Sky”, a space and apocalyptic fable in which he proposed a reflection on the future of planet Earth, in which he starred alongside Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo.

A film that shot some sequences on La Palma, where hotel reservations soared after spending just four days on this Canary Island.

One more example of the pull of an actor who continues to vehemently defend his political ideas either directly or through his cinema – he has participated in the production of a documentary on the assassination of the Guatemalan bishop Juan Jos Gerardi-. And that he has returned with force to his role as actor and director.

Your next challenge for 2022

It has two adaptations underway: “Boys in the boat”, from a homonymous work about a Seattle rowing team that traveled to Germany in 1936 to participate in the Olympics against the Nazis, and “Calico Joe”, from a baseball novel by John Grisham.

But if there’s one thing her fans are looking forward to, it’s her reunion on the big screen with Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise”, a romantic comedy slated for a fall 2022 release.