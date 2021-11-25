from the young lady of Heavenly Creatures to the neglected Mare of Easttown

On October 5, 2020, Kate Winslet turned 45 in her prime. Considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, she showed her quality from her first film role, Celestial creatures, up to the miniseries Mare of Easttown, his most recent success.

Recognized for her talent, this Englishwoman born in 1975, in Reading, into a humble family, managed to stay away from beauty stereotypes imposed by the industry.

His life, of course, took a turn after Titanic. But before and after the iconic James Cameron movie, Winslet composed a gallery of unforgettable characters.

Celestial Creatures (1994)



Kate Winslet in “Heavenly Creatures”, her first film.

At age 11, she was accepted into the legendary Redroofs Drama School in Maidenhead. In parallel, he worked with the Starmaker Theater Company in Reading, for which he participated in more than two dozen plays. Although her overweight caused her to be discriminated against and not given leading roles.

Despite the successive rejections, he went ahead. The academy also functioned as an agency, bringing top students to London for castings.

That was how it was in 1994 she was one of 175 girls who auditioned for the psychological drama Heavenly Creaturesby Peter Jackson. The New Zealand director was impressed with his intensity and la chose for the role that would mark her shocking film debut.

Her portrayal of Juliet Hulme, a teenage girl who helped her friend Pauline Parker murder her mother, attracted as much attention as the film based on a real case and marked the first hinge in her career.

She was praised by critics and immediately landed her second job, in Sense and feelings, directed by Ang Lee. She was nominated for the Golden Globe and the Oscar in the category of best supporting actress: I had already fully entered the Hollywood machine.

Titanic (1997)



Kate Winslet in “Titanic”.

After acting in Jude, by Michael Winterbottom, and as Ophelia in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, she was scripted by Titanic. Before making up his mind, he met with Emma Thompson, with whom he had worked on Sense and feelings.

Legend has it that she told him: “Honey, you have to accept this”. A) Yes, he joined the filming of the blockbuster that would change his life forever.

It was Rose, a romantic heroine who broke the strict rules of the high society of which she was a part and lived an affair with a lower-class young man.



Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the famous table scene in “Titanic”.

In the end, after the shipwreck, he was drowning as he gave up his place on the board they were clinging to. She, on the other hand, survived to tell the story.

Titanic had a budget of 200 million dollars. The filming took place on the beach of Rosarito in Baja California, where a replica of the ship was created, and Winslet didn’t have a good time.

Once he was on the verge of drowning, he suffered hypothermia from immersing himself in icy water and got the flu. After weeks of sleeping only four hours a day, ended up exhausted and bruised all over her body.

The movie became the highest grossing in history, with a collection of 2,100 million dollars, a record that years later would be successively surpassed by Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.



Kate Winslet’s nude in “Titanic.”

And he won eleven Oscars, among which was not the performance of Winslet, who lost to Helen Hunt (Better … impossible). With or without a statuette, he acquired superstar status.

Regardless, his presence on the screen was shocking. He did the first of several nudes that he would do throughout his career. Who does not remember her posing before her beloved Jack, lying on a sofa and wearing only a necklace, while he drew her? That scene from Titanic raised the temperature among the spectators and immortalized it.

Eternal Radiance of a Memoryless Mind (2004)



Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in “Eternal Radiance of a Memoryless Mind.”

Thousands of song lyrics speak of heartbreak, the ambiguous need to remember and forget that arises when a love relationship fails. Also, it’s true, a lot of movies do.

But few manage to capture that painful transition in the tender and exquisite way that Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman do in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Winslet delivered a wonderful performance as Clementine Kruczynski, a free-spirited and spontaneous girl, who meets Joel Barish (Jim Carrey), a shy and withdrawn man, on the Long Island train from Montauk to Rockville Center.

With her colored hair and her restless and transgressive personality, Clementine could be irritating at times, but it was still a magnificent composition of Kate, who was nominated for an Oscar For his job.



Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in “Eternal Radiance of a Memoryless Mind.”

Although they don’t know it, Joel and Clementine are actually ex-boyfriends, now separated after a two-year relationship. Is that after an argument, Clementine had come to the Lacuna, Inc. clinic to erase all the memories of his relationship with Joel.

In pain, Joel decides to undergo the same treatment; and the film will narrate neither more nor less than the process by which Clementine fades from Joel’s memory, beginning with the last, difficult days, all the way to the romantic beginning.

It will happen, in reverse chronological order, the life of the couple, to a point where Joel will discover that there are things about her that he does not want to lose. But of course the erasure process has already begun, and there is nothing Joel can do.

The Reader (2008)



“The reader”. Kate Winslet and David Kross in a scene from the film based on the novel by Bernhard Schlink.

Winslet was nominated for an Oscar seven times: by those mentioned Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and also by Sense and feelings, Iris: Indelible Memories, Intimate secrets and Steve Jobs. He won it only once, for The Reader.

This film directed by Stephen Daldry, with a script by David Hare, was an adaptation of the novel by Bernhard Schlink.

Winslet played Hanna Schmitz, a 35-year-old German woman who had an affair with Michael Berg, a young man twenty years her junior.

In addition to sex, Hannah asked Michael to read aloud to her. Thus, he would read to her the literary works that he was studying at school, such as Emilia Galotti, the Odyssey, The Lady with the Puppy or The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

They stop seeing each other after a while, when she gets promoted at her job and moves out of town. Eight years later, Michael studies Law at the University of Heidelberg, where he attends seminars given by Professor Rohl (Bruno Ganz).

As part of these seminars, the students witness the trial of former SS agents accused of having let 300 Jewish women, prisoners of a concentration camp near Krakow, die during a fire.

Michael discovers that Hanna is one of the defendants. Despite having to speak in English with a German accent, Winslet shines by composing women in her youth and old age.

He manages to give the necessary ambiguity to a character who must convey, at the same time, repudiation and pity.

Mare of Easttown (2021)



“Mare of Easttown”, his most recent work, in series format.

Kate Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a woman who in her high school years knew how to be a basketball star, but for those things in life ended up as a police officer in her hometown: Easttown, Pennsylvania.

As usual, the protagonist of Titanic delivers a masterful performance. It is as tough as it is fragile, and it is not difficult for it to convince us that her inner demons torment her as much as the case to be solved.

Mare of Easttown (available on HBO Go) plunges us into the world of ordinary, hard-working people who struggle to get ahead in a gray town, the kind from which you have to flee in time.

But Mare didn’t. He had his best time a long time ago, in high school. Now he lives with his mother (Smart), his daughter (Rice) and his grandson (yes, Mare is a grandmother) In an ugly house, where it always seems to be a little cold.

Mare looks abandoned, without makeup, hairstyle or clothes that give her at least some kind of inner joy. We see Winslet as in none of his films, masculinized to the fullest.



Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown,” the HBO miniseries.

His job as a detective is his only way to escape the monotony of his existence. Being a cop is the little thing he likes to do, plus it gives him some power and prominence in Easttown.

Now he must solve the murder of a young woman named Erin McMenamin, but as time passes and he fails to solve it, another mystery grows that he could not solve: the kidnapping of Katie Bailey, which occurred years ago.

She is a human character, in the sense that she can be capable, but also obsessive, understanding … but also tough and maybe even abusive. Your old wounds reopen again and again. She is tied to the people she loves and hates.