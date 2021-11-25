From peak to dusk, how did Nicolas Cage lose his entire fortune and go bankrupt?

Nicholas Kim Coppola, known professionally as Nicolas Cage, is an American actor and filmmaker who has risen to the top of fame and then plummeted. Cage he has been nominated for numerous major film awards having won an “Oscar,” a “Golden Globe,” and a “Screen Actors Guild Award” for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas.”

During his early career, Cage He starred in a variety of films that began his rise to fame in the 1980s. On the other hand, the artist also directed the film “Sonny” in 2002, for which he was nominated for the “Special Grand Prize at the Deauville Film Festival.” Besides that, Nicholas He owns the production company “Saturn Films” and has produced such films as “Shadow of the Vampire” and “The Life of David Gale.” His great talent led him to earn millions of dollars; However, apparently the actor did not know how to manage his money well so he is bankrupt.

In 1997, Nicolas Cage it was ranked number 40 in “Empire” magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Then, the following year, the artist peaked at number 37 in the “Premiere in Hollywood” 100 Most Powerful People. It was so Cage He became one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, bringing his bank account to more than 150 million dollars. But… what did he do with all that money and how did he manage to squander it and break in such little time?

Yes OK Cage blamed his financial manager for his unfortunate financial situation, the reality would be that the actor used to have and fulfill an incredible number of expensive whims. Among some of the great eccentricities that Nicholas He had we can mention: two castles, fifteen houses, a fleet of yachts, some Rolls Royces, his own island in the Bahamas and even two albino cobras valued at $ 270,000 and a giant octopus for $ 150,000. We can admit that his possessions betray the great expenses and the cause of the bankruptcy of the actor alone.

It was as well as drastically Cage he was losing his fortune, being able to see how the figures in his bank accounts were reduced from 150 million dollars to 25 million. On the other hand, according to “Daily Mail”, the taxes on all his properties exceed 14 million dollars. Finally, to Nicholas It was not enough for him to have his own island as he also acquired the “LaLaurie” mansion in New Orleans valued at almost four million. In addition to that, the actor has more properties in Aspen, San Francisco, New York and Venice Beach. Finally, one of the strangest expenses of the actor would be a fossil of a dinosaur head more than 67 million years old with a value of 246,000 euros. However, the skull turned out to be a piece stolen by a Mongolian paleontologist, so the actor had to return it to the government.