French press reveals meeting between Leonardo and Zidane, also details PSG plans

According to information revealed by the LeParisien newspaper, Zinedine Zidane met with leaders of the Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of November and is negotiating to be the club’s coach for the next season

Changes to the interior of the Park of the Princes are being planned. According to information revealed by the newspaper LeParisien this Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain have been negotiating with Zinedine Zidane for some time, and are in talks to have the coach at the head of the team. However, the idea is for Zidane to start working from next season.

According to the newspaper, Zizou is the choice of Qatar, that is to say: a decision made by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and President of the PSG through Qatar Sports Investments, the fund that manages the club.

Zidane in command of Real Madrid in a match against Neymar and PSG Getty Images

LeParisien It also details that a meeting would have taken place in early November between the summit of the Paris Saint-Germain, with Leonardo, the club’s sporting director, and Jean-Claude Blanc, General Manager. According to reports, they had a meeting with Zidane at the Royal Monceau, a luxury hotel in the center of Paris.

The report of the French newspaper indicates that ‘nothing has been signed, but the Parisian leadership has the firm intention of doing everything so that the Frenchman is the next coach of the PSG, and things are moving forward. ‘

According LeParisien, the coach would be open to the club’s project and willing to return to the benches. His name could even become a card up the sleeve of the PSG to try to seduce Kylian Mbappé to renew his contract, which ends at the end of this season.

The idea of Paris Saint-Germain it would be to have Zidane next season, and finish the current season with Pochettino still in command. There are internal doubts that Zizou agree to start a job now, with the League 1 about to conclude its first round and the Group Stage of the Champions League one day to finish. All of this, of course, may implicate Manchester United’s efforts to get the Argentine out of the Parc des Princes.

According to ESPN, the English club made an initial approach to find out if the French board would be willing to negotiate the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, but received a ‘no’ from Paris Saint-Germain.

Close sources told ESPN that Manchester United is also considering an interim manager until the end of the season, and spoke with Ernesto Valverde, a former Barcelona manager, for the position. The idea is that an experienced coach can lead the team in competitions so that the Argentine takes command next season.

On the other hand, according to LeParisien, there is mistrust in the PSG about the way Pochettino leads the dressing room full of great stars “and players who believe that they are above all,” according to a source quoted in the newspaper.

Lone leader of the French Championship, Paris Saint-Germain returns to the pitch on Sunday when they face Saint-Étienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. You can enjoy the game on ESPN and Star +.