Footballer Raheem Sterling follows in Angelina Jolie’s footsteps as he guest-edits Radio 4’s Today show.

Raheem joins the airwaves (Image: Alex Morton – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

Footballer Raheem Sterling may add another string to his bow, as it was announced that he will guest-edit Radio 4’s Today show during the holiday period.

The Manchester City star will join conservationist Dame Jane Goodall and outgoing Chief of Defense Staff General Sir Nick Carter as the show hands over the editorial reins to famous faces during the week between Christmas and New Years.

It’s a longstanding tradition for the station, with past guest editors including the Duke of Sussex, Angelina Jolie, Greta Thunberg and David Hockney.

This year, Church of England Archdeacon Mina Smallman, whose daughters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a London park, author James Rebanks, fellow conservative Lord Dobbs, and Microsoft’s chief digital officer Jacky Wright, will also feature. guest editors during recess./p>

While details of Sterling’s program will be announced in the coming weeks, Dr. Goodall will use her program to explore the links between poverty and climate change, while Sir Nick will also include reports on Afghanistan. as alternative ways of treating PTSD among ex-service personnel.

Ms. Smallman will highlight the role of chaplaincy in times of need, examine support for crime victims, and discuss the Reclaim These Streets movement, while Rebanks will look at the role urban farms can play in creating healthier communities. .

Dr. Jane Goodall will also present (Image: Gisela Schober / Getty Images)

Ms Wright will ask if young people are being equipped with the skills they need for the jobs of the future, while Lord Dobbs, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, will encourage Today listeners to learn more about how to beat the disease.

The special episodes will air between December 27 and January 3, 2022.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of the Today show, said: ‘Every year at Today, guest editors bring fresh ideas, surprising perspectives and sometimes a little sparkle to the show.

This year is no exception and I am absolutely delighted that these guest editors have agreed to spend time with us to help us illuminate and make sense of the world we live in. ‘

Elsewhere on BBC radio, Olympic diver Tom Daley will make his presenter debut on Radio 2 on December 27, while the first radio adaptation of the hit film and novel The Princess Bride will air on Radio 4. Christmas Day.

Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam will reprise their roles as Conversations From A Long Marriage At Christmas, Jan Etherington’s award-winning two-handed comedy, returns to Radio 4 on December 22 to find the couple trying to spend a quiet Christmas together.

Stacey Dooley will host a Christmas Day special on 5 Live, while Jarvis Cocker will return to 6 Musi c for a festive Christmas Eve acquisition.



