Felipe Ramos Rizo considers that Rayados was forgiven a penalty

The ESPN analyst considered that at the end of the first part there was a clear lack of Esteban Andrada that was not sanctioned

Felipe Ramos Rizo, analyst of ESPN, assured that in the clash between Esteban Andrada and Jairo Torres in the final part of the first half there was an infraction by the goalkeeper of Monterrey that it had to be sanctioned as a favorable penalty for the Atlas.

Through your account Twitter, Felipe Ramos Rizo emphasized that Jorge Isaac Rojas was not aware of the play in which the maximum penalty for the Rojinegro team could be marked.

Andrada’s penalty min 45 + 2 Isaac reds or into account – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) November 25, 2021

In added time, on a ball overhead within the Monterrey area, goalkeeper Esteban Andrada collided with Atlas midfielder Jairo Torres who was knocked down by the Argentine goalkeeper, a move that the central referee Jorge Isaac Rojas determined to sanction the infraction against Atlas.

In addition to the offense that did not sanction favorably for the visiting team, Jorge Isaac Rojas had a difficult job tonight, since the intensity of the game was the main protagonist on the BBVA court, after there were four warnings in the first half.

Maximiliano Meza and Jesús Gallardo were reprimanded by Rayados after two infractions during the match, while Rogelio Funes Mori saw the preventive card after claiming the central referee for a play that he considered was judged incorrectly.

On the part of the Rojinegro team, Luis Reyes was the player warned after he hit a hard tackle on the left foot of Érick Aguirre.