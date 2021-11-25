Feldspar, a key mineral in extinction due to meteorite impact

Since the theory that explains how the dinosaurs disappeared was published in 1981, humanity has so clear the danger that represent the meteorites that POT rehearse these days if you can divert them.

But an asteroid doesn’t always cause an extinction, it doesn’t even depend on how big it is. The key may be on the ground it hits.

The Geological Society of London, the oldest in the world in its discipline, publishes this month in its journal a work by two researchers from the Volcanological Institute of the Spanish Canary Islands (Matthew James Pankhurst and Beverley Claire Coldwell) and one from the University of Liverpool (Christopher Stevenson) on the role played by a specific mineral, the potassium feldspar (Kfr), in the processes of extinction caused by meteorites in the past of the Land.

The authors recall that, at the moment, there are only two impacts of meteorites against Land to which science generally recognizes the fact of having triggered mass extinctions in the last 600 million years: that of Chicxulub, on Mexico, to which the great extinction of the Cretaceous, occurred 66 million years ago, and that of Acraman, Australia, 580 million years ago.

The more recent of those two cataclysms left a crater on the Yucatan peninsula 85 kilometers in diameter, while the previous one, in the moutains australian, formed another of 51 kilometers.

“This has created the impression that if a specific type of meteorite impact can cause changes on a global scale, it must be extremely large,” the researchers say, because the extinction mechanism that activates these phenomena is that of “winter of the impact ”, the period in which the enormous amount of dust projected by the shock blocks the sunlight, stops the photosynthesis of the plants and changes the climate of the planet.

However, they point out, if that were the case, there would have to be an almost immediate correlation in geological terms between the meteorite collision and the mass extinction of living beings, because post-impact winters are temporary phenomena that generally last less than a year, although the layer of rubble scattered throughout the planet can last for many centuries.

This study analyzes 33 meteorite impacts against the Earth that occurred in times when it already harbored life, including the eleven to which, with greater or lesser acceptance, are attributed with having set in motion processes of mass extinction on the planet.

And his conclusion shows that it is not the size of the asteroid which determined that its collision with the planet resulted in a extinction. In fact, they have found that some huge meteorite impacts coincided at relatively stable times for life, including the fourth in size in the entire geological record: the one that formed 215 million years ago Lake Manicouagan, in Canada, with 48 kilometers diameter.

In contrast, smaller impacts appear in the geological record at times when the planet is experiencing an ecological shift.

These three researchers emphasize that there is an element that is repeated in all the impacts associated with mass extinction processes in the last 600 million years: in the layers of dust that they deposited, there is abundant feldspar Potassium, a generally harmless mineral, but suspended in the atmosphere, where it is rare to find it under normal conditions, changes the properties of clouds: it reduces the proportion of solar radiation they reflect, which in turn warms the climate and powers The greenhouse effect.

And that observation leads them to propose as a model that they are the meteorites that impact against soils rich in feldspar potassium those that have the capacity to destabilize the climate on a global scale, change the conditions for life on Earth and activate mass extinction processes.

With information from EFE