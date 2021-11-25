Features, prices and test drive

The Alpine A110 range is reinforced with the A110 GT

Now the turbocharged engine is capable of developing 300 hp

Connectivity has been improved with the new multimedia system

Looking ahead to next year, Alpine has decided to make changes to the range of its only product: the A110. In this way, the mid-engined sports car adopts different philosophies for each of its three versions available, while benefiting from a multimedia system with improved connectivity and optimized engine calibration that enables both the power and maximum torque of the turbocharged four-cylinder block to be raised.

Alpine A110

It is the model that was unveiled in 2017, a product that combines lightness and dynamism thanks to an optimal weight distribution of its mass (44% in the front and 56% in the rear), a propeller in central rear position and just 1,102 kilos empty, all to offer a driver experience faithful to the original Berlinette. This version of access to the range has the ‘Alpine’ chassis, 2-way adjustable Sport seats, an engine that develops 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 320 Nm, as well as 296 mm diameter Brembo brakes on both axles. The 17-inch wheels are accompanied by Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires in sizes 205/45 R17 at the front and 235/45 R17 at the rear.

When Launch Control is activated, a cylinder is momentarily cut off to deliver a rally car-like sound.

Alpine

Alpine A110 GT

This version is the most oriented towards comfort and elegance, without losing sight of the efficiency in curves. It is distinguished by a storm gray tonality, ‘GT’ badges at the rear and on the door sills and 18-inch wheels in diamond black, as well as by the presence of leather Comfort seats with adjustable blue stitching. on 6 tracks and Park Assist (with reversing camera included). Like the standard A110, it has the ‘Alpine’ chassis, but its 1.8-liter engine develops 300 horsepower and a maximum torque of 340 Nm, accompanied by the sports exhaust system offered by the brand.

This car is capable of reaching 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds (4.5 s the A110) and its high-performance brakes signed by Brembo boast 320-millimeter bi-material discs on both axles, with orange brake calipers. The tires are the same as the aforementioned access version and their measurements are adapted to the new size: 205/40 R18 on the front axle and 235/40 R18 on the rear.

Alpine A110 S

Its about A110 more circuit oriented as it has a specific set-up, an aerodynamic kit, Sabelt Sport seats and optional semi-slick tires. It is distinguished by a unique two-tone body that combines a Fire Orange body with a deep black roof, the S logo at the rear and on the door sills, as well as 18-inch wheels in high-gloss black. Its interior can be fully covered in microfiber with orange stitching and the pedals are made of aluminum.

Alpine

To offer optimum performance on the track, Alpine has fitted it with tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect (215/40 R18 front and 245/40 R18 rear) and an aerodynamic kit that allows the top speed to be raised to 275 km / h. This consists of a carbon front sheet, extended fairings at the front under the car to increase the effectiveness of the rear diffuser and flat ground, as well as a carbon rear spoiler. With all this, the load increases by 141 kilos.

“The new Alpine A110 S is the first A110 to have a rear wing. Multiple tests of the A110 S in the wind tunnel revealed the need for significant downforce, essential to unleash top speed. With the aerodynamic kit we have managed to overcome the challenge. With a top speed of 275 km / h, the beautiful A110 S is both a true beauty and a racing beast ready to challenge the clock, ”says Antony Villain, Director of Alpine Design.

Alpine

The driving modes (Normal, Sport and Track) have been optimized to offer more comfort in Normal and more reactive gear changes in Sport.

Like the A110 GT, the engine offers 300 horsepower and 340 Nm, being able to push this version to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds from a standstill. It is also accompanied by the aforementioned sports exhaust system. However, the A110 S has the chassis ‘Sport’, so that the geometries of the front and rear axle are specific, the springs increase their stiffness by 50%, the stabilizer bars are hollowed to minimize weight and be more firm, while the bodywork reduces its height by 4 millimeters and the Hydraulic steering stops are calibrated for optimal body control. As for the Brembo brakes, they still feature 320mm discs on both axles.

Improved connectivity

Last but not least, it should be noted that the updated A110 range comes equipped with the new Alpine multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB sockets. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has specific controls located behind the wheel, on-board navigation with real-time information and an optional specific menu (called Alpine Telemetrics) that allows you to view technical data such as turbo pressure, fuel steering wheel angle or the temperature of the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, among other things.

Alpine

“2021 is a historic year for Alpine. It is the year of his first entry into Formula 1, which ended with a victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix, and the year of the continuation of the brand’s Endurance program in the premier class. The new A110 range is part of this perspective, being both simpler and more efficient, and aims to reflect our ambitions in motorsport ”, says Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine. The French firm announces that orders will be opened from today, November 24, depending on the marketing countries.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io