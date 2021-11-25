Fans and journalists explode in networks due to the lazy start of the Big Party

Began the League and he did not do it in the best way, since after two Ida games, not a single goal fell.

Cougars vs America and Monterrey vs AtlasBoth parties finished zero for zero, results that undoubtedly received criticism on social networks.

And it is that after an entertaining Repechage, the Quarterfinals totally lowered expectations, so fans and journalists ‘exploded’ for the Big party.

Those of us who “CHINGAMOS” were the ones who saw them. Terrible first leg between Pumas and América. Taking care of the goals and waiting for the opponent’s error … finally Liguilla! 0-0 – Rubén Rodríguez (@ruubenrod) November 25, 2021

Pumas vs America 0-0. Pumas tried the whole game to score, it was close and it was more dangerous. The eagles only came out to defend themselves, played little football and made the game dirty. The pass to the next round will be decided at Azteca. pic.twitter.com/gkcnrlKvsy – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) November 25, 2021

I see this and I already miss the regular phase. – WARRIOR (@CARLOSLGUERRERO) November 25, 2021

Gómez Junco, José Ramón Fernández, Tito Villa, David Medrano, among others, were some who showed their discontent through Twitter.

Zero goals for the Pumas, zero goals and soccer for America. – Roberto Gómez Junco (@rgomezjunco) November 25, 2021

The consequences of having taken away the value of the away goal as a tie-breaking factor in Liguilla. One of the risks was being able to watch games like Pumas vs América. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) November 25, 2021

The league at the moment … – Emanuel “Tito” Villa (@ TitoVilla1982) November 25, 2021

If in your faux “analysis” programs you spend your time weighing the result over the forms and crucifying technicians for not obtaining it, do not be surprised when the league is played to “obtain” the result anyway. But keep up your fan speeches. – Carlos Peña (@carlanguiux) November 25, 2021

