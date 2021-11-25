Expert cautions that US inflation will not last as short as the Federal Reserve thinks: what assets can help protect?

The CEO of Allianz Global predicts that if the situation does not change there will be “very unfortunate” economic, financial, institutional, social and political consequences.

The US registered the highest inflation in the last 31 years in October, with a cumulative annual rate of 6.2%. While the Federal Reserve (Fed) affirms that it is a “transitory” phenomenon that was driven by the covid-19, the general director of Allianz Global, Mohamed el Erian, raised an opposite panorama.

At the Fed they “clung to the narrative” that inflation would not extend “for too long,” the specialist told Bloomberg, who believes that the current inflationary process “is going to go down in history as one of the worst” and it will be “more durable” than expected.

“I desperately want to be wrong about this, because if inflation ends up being hotter for longer, it will have very unfortunate economic, financial, institutional, social and political implications,” warned the CEO of Allianz Global. In the same vein, he insisted that everyone expects “inflation to drop quickly very soon”, although he believes that “that will not happen.”

Those who win

Despite El Erian’s warnings about the consequences that inflation could have on the economy, Yahoo Finance reports that for the specialist there are three securities in which one should invest. One of them is Microsoft, whose revenue grew almost $ 3 billion in the second quarter of the year due to high demand for its Azure cloud service. During this year, the company’s shares rose 56%.

Another company that benefits is PayPal, which can charge higher transaction fees, which exceeded $ 1 trillion in the past year. As for his shares, they are currently around $ 190 and although this price is 18% lower than at the beginning of the year, it is still convenient for him to invest his money.

On the other hand, the expert points out, banks are also favored in inflationary processes, since the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and entities benefit by offering more expensive loans and mortgages. An example of this is JP Morgan, whose shares have soared 30% since the beginning of the year.