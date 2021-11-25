Exercise can relieve pain in a number of ways

The good news is that this very inconsistency opens up options. “In knee osteoarthritis, which is one of my areas of research,” Thorlund said, “researchers can’t find a big difference between different types of exercise” for pain management. So you can start with a short walk through a picturesque place, like a park, and see how your body reacts (after consulting with your doctor, of course).

In the gym? In water? In the garden? Yes

Once a health professional authorizes you to exercise, evaluate your pain, your life, your schedules, your troubles and your finances in the most objective way possible, since each of them influences your ideal exercise routine.

“Certain activities may be friendlier for people with certain limitations,” said Kirsten Ambrose, associate director of the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance at the University of North Carolina Thurston Arthritis Research Center. “Non-weight bearing activities, such as activities in the water or pool or cycling, may be more tolerable for some people with joint pain.” But signing up and arriving at a resort with a pool or buying a bicycle and riding the roads and paths can be intimidating or prohibitive.

In that case, you have to start small. “You don’t have to limit yourself to traditional exercise, like walking on a treadmill for a certain number of minutes or miles,” says Ambrose. “You can count gardening or walk the dog. The goal is to increase the amount of time you spend moving versus sitting ”.

Follow the two hour rule

However, anyone starting a new exercise program should be aware that exertion often hurts at first. According to Belavy, it is normal and even desirable that there is some pain one day after an unfamiliar workout, as it indicates that the muscles are reacting as they should to the exercise.

Six Tips for Treating Chronic Pain Card 1 of 6 2. Exercise helps. If you have chronic pain, you can keep exercising. And, in many cases, it could help reduce feelings of discomfort and increase your pain threshold. 5. Use helpful descriptive language. Using metaphors or other languages ​​to talk about your pain can really change how much you feel. For example, swearing openly may be more beneficial than using substitute words.

But it can be difficult to distinguish it from pain that indicates new damage. So follow the two-hour rule, Ambrose said. “If the pain is worse two hours after finishing the exercise than it was before you started, this is an indication that you have overdone yourself and you should make it softer next time.”

Also consult a physical therapist or exercise physiologist if you are concerned that your exercise routine may exacerbate your pain. “Sometimes, there will be things that you can’t see for yourself, like maybe you’re nervous about a particular movement,” Belavy said, and you end up doing it in such a tentative or truncated way that it becomes ineffective or even harmful to your joints. or body.

As a result, “it may be necessary to gradually expose yourself to certain types of movements, even if they seem scary,” he said. People with knee pain who are concerned about going up and down stairs, for example, might start by walking in place, lifting their knees as if climbing stairs, until they feel safe with the movement. “Career guidance can help.”

Exercise is a placebo. And that’s ok

Lastly, you need to know that some of the pain relief from exercise likely originates from your mind. “For many chronic pain patients, no matter the treatment, a large part of the effect is contextual,” said Thorlund, who last year studied the impact of telling people that exercise would decrease or increase their pain sensations afterward, which he then did.

Context factors, he continued, are aspects of exercise that can be psychological or emotional, such as if you like your physical therapist, if you like the color and fit of your training clothes, if you remember physical education classes at the gym. elementary school with nostalgia or fear and, yes, the unbearable enthusiasm of your teacher in the class of spinning.

According to an extensive review Belavy wrote with her colleagues this year, exercise is only slightly better at treating chronic pain than placebos, such as pills or false electrical impulses that subjects thought were pain relievers. But people experienced some relief in all cases, suggesting that placebos do help relieve pain.

“Exercise certainly has beneficial effects on chronic pain,” says Belavy. Only some of those effects depend on how well the exercise is expected to work.

So if you’re exercising and your pain is barely subsiding, try changing some – or all – of your workouts until you feel confident in its benefits. Approach the instructors of the classes spinning To find the one who best synchronizes their energy with yours, buy yourself some new and comfortable sneakers, ask your physical therapist to update the soundtrack of their dingy waiting room, or practice tai chi for the first time.

“Find the exercise that works for you and stick with it,” Belavy concludes.