Eva Green: “I could feed myself based on new harvest EVOO and a piece of bread”

Bernardo Bertolucci discovered her and did not hesitate to turn her at the age of 20 into the revolutionary Isabelle de Soñadores, his intimate portrait of May 68. Later she would also be the muse of the cult directors Ridley Scott, Tim Burton or Roman Polanski, with whom she would give life complex and obscure historical figures such as Artemisia I of Caria, Sibyl of Jerusalem or the tormented Vanessa Ives of Penny Dreadful. Much is known about the talent of the most Victorian French actress in Hollywood but little about her life away from the spotlight where she makes her own Cuvée at Le Crocine, the Tuscan winery of her sister Joy and her brother-in-law Niccolò, with whom she loves to enjoy of a good burrata watered with organic EVOO.

The story of Le Crocine began when your brother-in-law Niccolò brought home a bottle of wine and a pizza. When did your love for viticulture begin?

It happened little by little. I am a very curious person and I have always been very interested in nature, so when my sister Joy set up the winery together with Niccolò, a new world opened up for me to discover. Before I was very fond of full-bodied wines, but thanks to them now I have the opportunity to discover and appreciate other more complex features.

Your sister is a fundamental part of Le Crocine. Do you also consider yourselves foodies in your family? Do you like gastronomy, eating out, enjoying after-dinner meals …?

I’ve always loved to eat, being a foodie is good for the heart and the soul! When I go to visit my family in Tuscany, we often go to lunch in restaurants around Bolgheri, and I must admit that I am totally in love with Italian cuisine. That mild climate on the Tuscan coast gives fruits and vegetables a deliciously intense flavor that is completely new to me. But what I like the most is when Niccolò cooks! I am a vegetarian and he always manages to surprise me with original and gourmet dishes such as risotto with artichokes freshly picked from the garden or pasta with zucchini, basil and mint … Mmmmm!

In France, as in Spain, we follow a Mediterranean diet in which super healthy foods such as olive oil stand out. Like? Do you cook with him?

Yes, I love olive oil! Preferably organic, yes. I especially like to dress a tomato salad with burrata. I have to admit that when my sister lets me taste the new harvest EVOO with a piece of bread … I could feed myself only on that basis!

In some of your most famous film and television roles, you try to balance light and dark. For what gastronomic pleasure would Eva Green turn to the dark side?

Without a doubt, it would be for the cheese, a Saint Felicien or any goat cheese, but also for the chocolate or red wine. I mean … I cross over to the dark side every night!

