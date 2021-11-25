Emma Watson reappears with recycled outfit, after a year of absence

Emma Watson It was a trend several times during the year because its lack of activity had worried its fans, especially because the rumor began to spread that the english actress He wanted to put acting aside and that scandalized his followers at the possibility that it was true.

And it is that, since June 2020 Emma Watson had not shared publications until May of this year and then last October 17 where she shared a short video in which we can see her with a jacket, a backpack and in the video post says COP26 will take place in two more weeks and is ready to attend.

Let us remember that for several years the actress who gives life to “Hermione granger“In the saga of Harry Potter has become a human rights activist and among the flags he leads is feminism and climate change, that is why his participation in the COP26 summit could not be absent.

The climate change summit will be held this year in Glasgow from November 1 to 12, where it will seek to establish objectives and action plans to be met over the next five years to curb climate change, so Emma Watson is undoubtedly eager to participate. and that’s why he made his comeback.

Her dress of impact

But before that, the protagonist of “Beauty and the Beast”Decided to make an appearance on the red carpet of the earthshot awards that were launched in 2020 by Enrique de Cambridge and that seek to establish action plans locally in United Kingdom to stop climate change.

For the event, the only rule of etiquette that was established was that attendees take the environment into account when choosing their attire, that’s why many of the attendees, including Emma Watson, chose to use a recycled outfit as the fashion industry generates a lot of waste.

Hence, the actress of “Little women”She chose to wear a smock dress that was made with 10 recycled Oxfam dresses, which is quite a revolutionary idea for a red carpet, as we saw a totally open back and lace details that we fell in love with.

And it is that the garment that Emma Watson wore has an asymmetrical cut that reveals the black Stella McCartney pants that chose the 31-year-old actress and that she combined with rubber-soled boots that give the outfit a rough but charming touch.

It should be noted that this is the first public appearance of Emma Watson throughout 2021, and at least during the middle of 2020, so her fans are very happy to see her as beautiful and serene as ever, after she pointed out that rumors about his engagement and about his career are generated to gain clicks.

