Ed Sheeran and Julia Roberts quarantined together on their trip to Australia

The restrictions derived from the pandemic are not the same throughout the world and while in some countries the flexibility is very high, in others the measures are much stricter. This is what happens in Australia, whose borders are closed and only foreigners can enter with prior permission. Both Ed Sheeran and Julia Roberts obtained it although they were not spared from the mandatory 14-day quarantine that, to the surprise of many, they decided to do together.

This has been revealed recently, with the confirmation that Ed Sheeran and his family and Julia Roberts and her companions decided to confine themselves together to save costs. The singer and actress, who were traveling to Australia for different reasons, opted for a cabin in the middle of the forest to spend their forced isolation.





Ed Sheeran visited the country on the occasion of the tribute to Michael Gudinski, businessman and prominent figure in the Australian music industry, who died on March 2 in Melbourne. A concert was held in his memory on March 24 at the Rod Laver Arena featuring Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran, among other artists.

The British singer maintained a close relationship with Gudinski and when his death was known, at 68 years of age, he dedicated a post to him on Instagram in which they were seen hugging on the beach during a sunset. “I’ll miss you, man,” wrote the singer. He also dedicated another post with an extensive message in which he remembered his friend with some nice words.

Accommodation where Julia Roberts and Ed Sheeran have quarantined Airbnb

For her part, Julia Roberts had to visit Australia to carry out the filming of Gaslit, a political thriller in which he shares the screen with Sean Penn. She and Sheeran both agreed to rent the luxurious Sweven Estate cabin on the Hawkesbury River for $ 6,000 a night.

The 57-hectare accommodation was rented between March 6 and 20 and included Ed Sheeran, his wife Cherry Seaborn, their daughter Lyra Antarctica, Julia Roberts and other guests whose identities have not been disclosed.

The Mushroom Group company, founded by the late Gudinski, and Warner Music Australia confirmed that Ed Sheeran took care of all their expenses.