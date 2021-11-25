Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to receive the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards – E! Online Latino

Additionally, Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions teamed up with Disney on the largest worldwide film debut for the studio this summer with Jungle Cruise. Johnson also recently wrapped production on the New Line / DC action franchise, Black adam, and is currently in production on the highly anticipated second season of the hit NBC comedy series. Young Rock.

Johnson has starred in and produced a number of world-famous films, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Hobbs & Shaw, the spin-off of Fast and furious. Other film credits include Skyscraper, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana.

Beyond his contributions to film and television, Johnson is also a successful entrepreneur. In August 2020, the global box office powerhouse partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to acquire the professional soccer league, the XFL. Additionally, he is the founder of Siete Bucks Spirits and the ZOA Energy brand.

As a dedicated philanthropist, Johnson serves as the National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organization for over 20 years. Johnson is also actively involved with The Starlight Children’s Foundation, which serves the critical needs of more than 60 million critically ill, chronic and terminally ill children worldwide.

Don’t miss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson receiving his People’s Champion Award when the People’s Choice Awards 2021 air on Tuesday, December 7, on E!

The People’s Choice Awards and Live From E !: People’s Choice Awards 2021 are produced by Den of Thieves with the executive producers Jesse ignjatovic, Evan prager and Barb Bialkowski.